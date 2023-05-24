Halle Berry Sparks X-Men Return Speculation With New Photo

Former X-Men star Halle Berry might have teased her return to the role thanks to a new selfie posted to social media.

Although the MCU is still at least a year away from diving into its first mutant-centric movie with Deadpool 3, a few legacy characters made their presence felt elsewhere with roles in the MCU.

Evan Peters kicked off the entire Multiverse Saga with his alternate take on Pietro Maximoff in WandaVision, which then set the stage for Patrick Stewart's highly-anticipated reprisal of Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Marvel also reportedly has plans to highlight past X-Men stars on a new level in Avengers: Secret Wars, with rumors indicating that the studio wants as many X-Men stars as possible to come back for the biggest Marvel crossover event ever.

Halle Berry Teasing X-Men Comeback?

Former Storm actress Halle Berry sparked speculation about a potential return to her X-Men role thanks to a new picture she posted to Twitter.

Holding her cat in one arm, Berry boasts a layer of white hair as she gazes into the camera in a candid photo.

Halle Berry

While it isn't an exact match to the hairstyle she used as Ororo Munroe in four separate X-Men movies, the similarity in color is too pertinent to ignore.

Halle Berry, Storm

This photo sparked conversation amongst fans on Twitter hoping to see Berry make her MCU debut as the weather-based mutant.

@potentalMother shared a GIF of a woman screaming in excitement, noting that Berry shared this image only days after Deadpool 3 officially began production:

@thedanholo asked if anybody would mention Berry's hairdo, convinced that she will appear in the Deadpool threequel:

"Ummm, nobody gonna talk about the hair? She has a cameo in Deadpool 3 doesn’t she???"

@mattoska made the same connection between Berry's white hair and Deadpool 3 starting production, expressing excitement to potentially see Berry's Storm in the MCU:

"Her hair is white!!!!! Deadpool 3 started filming today. I can’t wait to see Storm again."

@elicatweets took a different superhero movie route with Berry's picture, asking if the picture was a "Catwoman 2 tease" rather than it being for her X-Men role.

Will Halle Berry Reprise X-Men Role?

With Hugh Jackman officially confirmed to come into the MCU as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, all bets are off on who else could potentially come back to reprise their mutant roles from past movies.

Of course, these pictures from Halle Berry don't serve as any kind of confirmation that she'll join the MCU as Storm, and she hasn't offered any comment on whether she's interested in coming back to the franchise.

Some rumors pointed to Deadpool 3 revisiting other Fox franchises via the Multiverse, with this being the film where the Multiverse is used more fully than any Marvel Studios production to date.

With production in its early stages right now, there's no telling which past X-Men stars could join this threequel, especially considering how many stars have been asked about joining the MCU since the X-Men fell under Marvel's purview.

As for Berry herself, her hairdo only opens the door to a possible comeback as the mutants finally take their place alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Deadpool 3 will debut in theaters on November 8, 2024.