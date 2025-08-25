5 MCU Post-Credit Scenes That Directly Set Up Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios has begun teasing Avengers: Doomsday in five of its big-screen post-credit scenes, hinting at everything from Incursions to the X-Men. The Multiverse Saga's cryptic post-credit stingers haven't quite had the same impact as those in the Infinity Saga, which were known to set up team-ups, tease the next big movie, or build toward Thanos' larger plan with the Infinity Stone.

More recently, those loyal fans who stay through the credits have instead endured setups for still unresolved storylines, cameos from Marvel Comics icons who may never reappear, and the occasional bite of cringy humor. This was perhaps in part due to a lack of planning for the Multiverse Saga and an unclear direction at Marvel Studios, especially after Jonathan Majors was fired as Kang, and it took over a year to announce his replacement, Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

While many Multiverse Saga post-credit scenes were seemingly forgettable to even Marvel Studios, five MCU movie stingers have directly teased Avengers: Doomsday ahead of its December 18, 2026 release...

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Marvel Studios

Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange was confronted by a new face in his MCU sequel's post-credit scene with Charlize Theron's Clea, who, in Marvel Comics, is the daughter of Dormammu. She approached the Avenging Sorcerer in New York to reveal, "You caused an Incursion, and we're gonna fix it."

Doctor Strange 2 brought the first Incursions to the MCU, explaining they occur when two Earths collide and leave one or both destroyed. As Incursions take place when the boundaries between worlds erode, one can only assume this was with Earth-838, thanks to his dreamwalking and Illuminati encounter.

Of course, stopping the Incursions will be at the heart of Doom's Avengers 5 plans, possibly landing Doctor Strange in his sights. Regardless, Benedict Cumberbatch's MCU hero seems to have begun his own mission to right this wrong, likely setting up both him and Clea to return in Doomsday.

The Marvels

Marvel Studios

After Monica Rambeau fell through a rift in the Multiverse, she found herself on another Earth inhabited by the classic X-Men, including Kesley Grammar's Beast, who appears in The Marvels' post-credit scene. These mutants were also working with a Variant of Monica's mother, Maria Rambeau, aka the superhero Binary.

The mutant-inhabited Earth will be visited once again in Avengers: Doomsday, setting up an Avengers/Fantastic Four vs. X-Men battle. Just as Doctor Strange's encounter with Earth-838 seemingly caused an Incursion, Monica's arrival on this as-of-yet-unamed Earth may have spawned its own universe collision.

Grammar's Beast is one of six X-Men heroes confirmed to appear in Avengers 5, although most expect they won't survive to the credits. While neither mother nor daughter Rambeau has yet been confirmed for Doomsday, both are rumored to be among the actors who were hidden in March's scrolling chairs cast announcement.

Captain America: Brave New World

Marvel Studios

While other MCU post-credit scenes more directly teased characters and storylines for Avengers: Doomsday, Captain America: Brave New World offered more of an ominous warning of the threats to come to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson.

The Brave New World villain hinted, "Do you think this is the only world?," and that he would soon have to "protect this place from the others:"

"We share the same world, don't we? This world you would die to save. It's coming. I've seen it in the probabilities, seen it plain as day. All you heroes protecting this world. Do you think you're the only ones? Do you think this is the only world? We'll see what happens when you have to protect this place... From the others."

One could say The Leader's warning to Sam Wilson acts similarly to Tony Stark's nightmares of the looming Thanos attack in the Infinity Saga. Currently, Earth's Mightiest Heroes are unaware that dangers are looming from the Multiverse that they will shortly face, but this warning may have prompted Wilson to prepare.

Thunderbolts*

Marvel Studios

After Sentry's chaotic attack on New York that spawned the New Avengers, Thunderbolts* jumped 14 months later in the post-credit scene to what many expected to be a scene from Avengers: Doomsday's opening.

The Phase 5 stinger directly set up multiple storylines for Avengers 5, including a conflict between Sam Wilson's Avengers and Yelena Belova's New Avengers, possibly teasing a face-off when they cross paths in 2026.

Beyond just that, Yelena revealed the New Avengers were being kept in the dark through an ongoing "space crisis," that looked to be coming to a head with the Fantastic Four's arrival on Earth-616 ahead of their role in Doomsday.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel Studios

The Fantastic Four: First Steps marks Avengers 5's latest and most important tease, finally revealing Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom on Earth-828. While fans have yet to glimpse the Iron Man star's villainous face, the 2025 post-credit scene revealed his interest in the all-powerful Franklin Richards.

As Doctor Doom sets out to stop the Incursions, many expect he will use the four-year-old Franklin as his chief weapon in the coming conflict.

It's unclear why Franklin was holding Doom's unmasked face in the stinger, but some speculate he may be transforming Victor von Doom's original face to resemble Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark to trick the heroes of Earth-616.

BONUS.) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marvel Studios

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' tease of a signal broadcasting from the Ten Rings is unlikely to be explored in Avengers: Doomsday. That said, this post-credit scene may have some importance as an early meeting of Sam Wilson's new Avengers team that will be featured in the 2026 blockbuster.

Shang-Chi, Wong, Captain Marvel, and Bruce Banner will all reportedly be members of the new Avengers roster and were in attendance at the gathering.

This would leave Sam Wilson's Captain America and Joaquin Torres' Falcon as the only major absentees, perhaps along with She-Hulk, who will supposedly be "recruited" to the superhero team at some point.