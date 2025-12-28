8 God-Tier Star Wars Jedi Disney Hasn't Used Enough

After nearly 50 years since it first came to theaters, there are still several god-tier Jedi that Disney has not used enough. Over the years, the star-faring franchise has managed to share the Jedi spotlight among literally hundreds of characters devoted to the Order. Yet, one of the biggest complaints fans have is that, despite all these interesting personalities being introduced, only a handful of them actually get their due.

Sure, Lucasfilm and Star Wars have been able to expand those bounds over the last couple of years with their ventures into streaming as well as the literary space, but even then, it could always be better.

So, below is a list of several ultra-powerful Jedi characters still waiting for their moment in the twin suns:

Every God-Tier Jedi Character Disney Hasn't Used Enough

Kit Fisto

Kit Fisto is one of the biggest mysteries of the Prequel Trilogy, still yet to have justice done to him in the Star Wars universe. The Nautolan debuted during the battle of Geonosis in Attack of the Clones, before going on to make several appearances in Revenge of the Sith as well as the beloved animated Clone Wars series.

Despite sitting on the periphery of the Prequels' story, Kit Fisto is considered one of the most powerful characters of the era. According to Star Wars lore, the venerable Mace Windu (who is a god-tier character himself) calls Kit the best lightsaber duelist in the galaxy, which is why he brought him along to confront Palpatine in Revenge of the Sith.

His specialties include a heavy reliance on physical force powers, utilizing the mysterious energy field to alter water currents at times. Fans got a tease of his souped-up abilities in the now-legends 2D Clone Wars series from Genndy Tartakovsky, but never to the level that fans have hoped for.

Luminara Unduli

Luminara Undula is another Prequel-era Jedi master who has simply not been seen on-screen enough. She had even less screen time than Kit Fisto during Episodes I, II, and III, and would get a bit more during The Clone Wars.

In Dave Filoni's acclaimed animated series, Luminara played a key role in several smaller arcs, including the intense Jedi Temple bombing storyline in Season 5. During that story, she had to reckon with her Padawan, Barriss Offee, being the one behind the devastating act of terrorism.

She, too, is considered one of the most powerful characters of that era, being about as strong with her saber as she is without. This was put on full display during The Clone Wars, where she went toe-to-toe against the villainous Asajj Ventress, using only one eye, and won.

Aayla Secura

Aayla Secura put her stamp on the Prequels in a few places, yet until The Clone Wars was barely even given a speaking line. Most know the character as the blue-skinned Twi'lek who Clone Troopers shoot down on Felucia during Order 66, but she is so much more.

Aayla is another Jedi master during the waning years of the Galactic Republic. This puts her among some of the most powerful Jedi in the galaxy, simply for achieving the title of master. She brings her unique training in martial arts to any mission, making her a deadly force unlike any other among the Jedi order.

Given that she is killed off during Episode III pretty definitively, it would be surprising if she were to pop up somewhere down the timeline; however, with the grand scale of the Clone Wars era, perhaps there is room to build her out further in a Prequels-set series or movie.

Eno Cordova

Eno Cordova has been used so sparingly in the Star Wars canon that fans have not yet seen the character in the flesh.

The Jedi master debuted as a part of Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi franchise, as the Jedi archeologist and former master of Debra Wilson's Cere Junda. However, by the time fans meet him, he is long gone, only appearing via hologram for hero Cal Kestis to learn from on his journey across the galaxy.

Eno's impressive Force abilities include an attunement to something known as a Force repulse—basically a Force push so powerful it is visible in the physical world. If the Star Wars Jedi series continues with a third game, perhaps there is a chance that more of Eno Cordova could be explored, giving fans what they have been craving from the character.

Porter Engle

The High Republic is one of the eras on the Star Wars timeline that is most begging for further exploration, and Porter Engle is easily one of the Jedi characters from within that era who needs to be a part of whatever those plans may be.

The bearded Ikkrukkian was so prolific during his time that he became known as the Blade of Bardotta. As a youngling, he was one of the weakest of his class, but through training, he became one of the most formidable lightsaber-users of his time.

He paired that with the unparalleled ability to manipulate multiple objects through the Force at the same time, confusing his enemies with a flurry of blows from all sides. If Star Wars ever were to do a deep dive on the High Republic on-screen, Porter Engle feels like the perfect Jedi to have play a sizable part in.

Loden Greatstorm

The High Republic was full of uber-powerful Jedi masters that have not gotten the shine they deserve, and Loden Greatstorm is just one of them. The male Twi'lek Jedi master was a key part of the High Republic era of the Jedi Order, known as being one of the best teachers of his time (essentially the Master Yoda of the High Republic).

Like Yoda, Master Loden is legendary, best known for taking down the terrifying droid revolutionary Ajax Sigma in a time before the Great Hyperspace Disaster. He believes that every moment of one's life can be learned from, using all of his past experiences to piece himself together into the venerable warrior he is known across the galaxy as.

He is highly skilled with his yellow lightsaber and possesses a natural ability to harness the Force in various ways. The character could be the perfect main character for a new High Republic story, exploring his badass origins before he arrived as a member of the Jedi Council.

Jaro Tapal

Sadly, Jaro Tapal is one of the Jedi characters to have his life cut short by the devastating Order 66. The Force-sensitive Lasat made his debut in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, debuting as the Jedi master of franchise hero Cal Kestis.

However, as depicted in several flashback sequences in that 2019 game, it was revealed that he was struck down by Republic forces during Palpatine's coup, leaving his young Padawan to fend for himself. Jaro is unique as he brings a Hulk-like physical presence to the usual battle-readiness of the typical Jedi.

Star Wars could give the character the moment in the spotlight he deserves with any potential Star Wars Jedi prequel stories, following Cal and his former master in the years before Order 66.

Quinlan Vos

Quinlan Vos remains one of the most beloved new characters to debut as a part of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The Kiffar Jedi master was a member of the Order right up through the end of Revenge of the Sith, known for his propensity for bending the rules to his liking.

When compared to his Jedi cohorts, Quinlan has all the same Force and lightsaber trappings one would expect, but what makes him ultra-powerful is his ability to sense people's memories through the mysterious energy field.

He is one of the few Jedi to have survived Order 66, forging a new identity after the events of the Jedi purge, going on to found a Force-weilding refugee effort known as the Hidden Path. The Path remains one of the most glaring instances of an unexplored corner of the Star Wars canon, making Quinlan Vos a perfect candidate to lead his own post-Prequels project.