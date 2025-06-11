Six years after the release of Star Wars: Episode IX—The Rise of Skywalker, the mystery surrounding Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Emperor Palpatine's (Ian McDiarmid) final fight has been solved. After learning that Darth Sidious had returned and that she was related to him, Rey confronted the Emperor on Exegol. But after Palpatine drains Rey and Ben's (Adam Driver) force dyad, the strength of other Jedi gives Rey the necessary power to win against the Emperor.

This strength is represented in The Rise of Skywalker by the voices of Jedi far and gone, who whisper to Rey in her moment of need. While some of these Jedi voices are familiar, fans have speculated over the identities of those who helped Rey against Palpatine in the final battle.

Lucasfilm

The release of the fifth issue of the comic adaptation of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has officially confirmed the Jedi who assisted Rey in those critical moments, revealing the characters on the page as physical force ghosts.

All the Jedi Who Helped Rey Fight Palpatine in The Rise of Skywalker

Luke Skywalker

Lucasfilm

The Jedi at the heart of Star Wars, Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker, made a final appearance in the franchise as a force ghost, helping Rey to defeat the Emperor as he once did in Star Wars: Episode VI.

The sequel trilogy confirmed that after defeating the Emperor the first time, Luke tried to start a Jedi temple of his own, eventually resorting to self-imposed exile after he failed. His next pupil was Rey herself, whom Luke reluctantly agreed to train. He eventually rejoined the Resistance and helped them confront the First Order, but maintaining a force projection on Crait exhausted him, and he passed on and became one with the Force at the end of The Last Jedi.

Anakin Skywalker

Lucasfilm

Audiences watched as Anakin Skywalker, a Jedi prodigy, was turned to the Dark Side by Emperor Palpatine and supported his cause as Darth Vader. Ultimately, Anakin gained redemption after turning on his master and helping his son, Luke, but this led to his death at the hands of his old master. His redemption earned the elder Skywalker a peaceful afterlife, where Anakin has been sighted as a force ghost more than once.

In the final Star Wars film, Anakin gets his revenge on Palpatine as he becomes one of the voices supporting Rey.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lucasfilm

The Jedi master to both Luke and Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness/Ewan McGregor) died in Episode IV: A New Hope after he fell to the blade of his former Padawan, Darth Vader. However, he maintained his connection to the force and returned to help Luke in many moments of need, which he also does for Rey in The Rise of Skywalker.

Yoda

Lucasfilm

The ever-wise Yoda is one of the strongest Jedi in Star Wars history. After training Luke Skywalker for his fight against Darth Vader and the Emperor, he passed on to become one with the Force in Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. Along with his fellow Jedi masters, he lends an encouraging voice to Rey in her moment of need.

Qui-Gon Jinn

Lucasfilm

Liam Neeson's Jedi Master had a brief but lasting impact in Star Wars. He appeared solely in Episode I: The Phantom Menace, serving as Obi-Wan's master and inspiring a young Anakin Skywalker. Qui-Gon dies in a fight against the Sith Lord, Darth Maul, but he becomes one with the Force and is one of the first Jedi to unlock the secrets of becoming a force ghost.

Mace Windu

Lucasfilm

Emperor Palpatine murdered Samuel L. Jackson's wise and calm Jedi Master Mace Windu in Episode III: The Revenge of the Sith, after he successfully turned Anakin Skywalker to the dark side. There have been several hints that Windu may have survived this ordeal. However, he is depicted as a voice within the Force in The Rise of Skywalker's final scenes.

Plo Koon

Lucasfilm

The Kel Dor Jedi High Council Member, Plo Koon, was a respected Jedi serving during the Clone Wars. He, like many of his fellow Jedi, fell to the Emperor's Order 66 in Episode III: The Revenge of the Sith.

Aayla Secura

Lucasfilm

A Twi'lek member of the Jedi Order, Aayla Secura, became a General in the Army of the Republic during the Clone Wars. She was killed while serving as a result of Order 66.

Luminara Unduli

Lucasfilm

After appearing in Episode II: Attack of the Clones and The Clone Wars animated series, Luminara Unduli became another respected Jedi, serving in the Grand Army. Unfortunately, she too fell to the Emperor's purge of the Jedi with Order 66.

Bonus: Ahsoka Tano

Lucasfilm

Anakin Skywalker's apprentice Ahsoka Tano was introduced in The Clone Wars before spinning off into her live-action series Ahsoka (where Rosario Dawson played her). Voice actor Ashley Eckstein was confirmed to be one of the voices in the final scene with Rey and Palpatine in The Rise of Skywalker, and she's also referenced in the background of the new comic, reiterating her involvement.

However, it's unconfirmed whether Ahsoka is a force ghost in this moment, as her death has not been detailed in Star Wars canon.

Bonus: Kanan Jarrus

Disney+

Another Jedi voice heard in this final scene and sighted in the background of The Rise of Skywalker #5 is Freddie Prinze Jr.'s animated Star Wars Rebels Jedi hero, Kanan Jarrus. Jarrus was killed in Season 4 of Star Wars Rebels after sacrificing himself to save Hera. His legacy lives on in the Force and in his son, Jacen.

Bonus: Ki-Adi-Mundi

Lucasfilm

A Jedi of the High Republic and a council member during the Clone Wars, Ki-Adi-Mundi, was another familiar hero who fell during Order 66.

Bonus: Kit Fisto

Lucasfilm

The Nuatolan Jedi Master Kit Fisto was introduced as another Jedi High Council Member during the Prequel Trilogy. Palpatine cuts down him and his fellow masters in Episode III, but Kit had the chance to avenge his death by helping Rey in the final fight in The Rise of Skywalker.

This Jedi group can be seen working together for the first time in The Rise of Skywalker #5, which is detailed below:

Marvel Comics

Together, these Jedi combine their Force powers to give Rey the strength and encouragement she needs to overcome Palpatine.

Marvel Comics

Several of these Jedi have directly opposed Palpatine before, or he was somehow responsible for their deaths, so their assisting Rey in The Rise of Skywalker is justice for many of them.