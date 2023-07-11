Star Wars: First Look at Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon Force Ghost Merch (Photos)

Star Wars just unveiled a preview of a Qui-Gon Jinn Force ghost figure, inspired by his appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+.

As fans hoped, actor Liam Neeson reprised his role as The Phantom Menace Jedi Master in the finale of the 2022 Disney+ series but as a spirit and student of the living Force.

Guin-Gon Jinn's Force Ghost Action Figure

Hasbro, shared via Action Figure Insider, offered a first look at the upcoming Star Wars: The Black Series action figure of Qui-Gon Jinn's Force spirit from Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Just like Force ghosts before him, such as Alec Guinness's Obi-Wan, Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker, and Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker, Liam Neeson appeared outlined in violet-colored light with a slightly translucent appearance.

In order to show his character's spirit state, The Black Series figure is presented with a satiny appearance and a purple hue.

He also comes with a removable purple-colored mesh Jedi robe.

This design is similar to Hasbro's prior Star Wars Force ghost figures, including The Black Series Force Ghost 3-pack of Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Yoda from Return of the Jedi.

In addition, this new figure is essentially a re-release of a Qui-Gon Jinn figure which was first released in 2017 and again in 2021, but minus the Force ghost overlay.

The Importance of Liam Neeson's Obi-Wan Kenobi Role

Not only did Qui-Gon's Force ghost cameo allude to how Obi-Wan would too become a student of the living Force, but it also served as an on-screen reunion between Liam Neeson and Ewan McGregor.

Therefore, due to the significance of the cameo both on and off-screen, it's only fitting that Star Wars release a Force ghost figure of Qui-Gon Jinn for fans.

However, collectors may have preferred a new Qui-Gon mold and one that better resembled Neeson in the Disney+ series than his The Phantom Menace-inspired design.

Star Wars: The Black Series Qui-Gon Jinn figure becomes available to preorder on July 18.