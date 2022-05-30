Obi-Wan Kenobi Theory Reveals How Liam Neeson’s Qui-Gon Jinn Will Appear

Is Qui-Gon Jinn in Obi-Wan Kenobi? That is the burning question as Lucasfilm's latest streaming series just debuted on Disney+. The series brings back franchise mainstays Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen as they reprise their roles of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker/ Darth Vader. The project has been years in the making, but the first two episodes are finally out in the world, with four more installments on the way.

Lucasfilm

Much of Kenobi's plot still remains shrouded in mystery after the first two episodes, but there is one string that has fans sitting with bated breath to learn more about. While the eventual meeting of Vader and Kenobi is at the top of the list for many when it comes to Obi-Wan, right behind that has been the potential for other prequel-era cameos. The paramount of these potential inclusions is Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon Jinn.

Kenobi's former Jedi master was last seen in live-action at the end of Episode I, as the character was brutally murdered by the villainous Darth Maul. Neeson returned to the role, however, in the form of a cameo during The Clone Wars animated series. Jinn makes himself known again in Clone Wars, appearing in front of Yoda as a force ghost.

Lucasfilm

So who is to say that the character will not reappear to his padawan in Obi-Wan Kenobi, especially with all the teases implanted in the series' first two episodes?

The Teachings of a Master

In the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, there have been multiple allusions to Qui-Gon Jinn, making it seem like he will appear at some point in the series.

The first of these comes within seconds of starting up the debut episode. During a recap of Obi-Wan and Anakin's past adventures, Qui-Gon is shown off a fair amount, going over his death, and influence on Kenobi as he goes on to train Anakin Skywalker. But the biggest hint to Jinn comes when Yoda's line from Revenge of the Sith closes the recap.

Lucasfilm

In Episode III, one of the last things Master Yoda says to Kenobi is “Your old master. How to commune with him I will teach you," directly referring to Qui-Gon. This line can be heard in the Obi-Wan Kenobi recap, being the last thing that audiences hear before the series officially begins. And this is only the beginning.

Reaching Out to the Force

And these Qui-Gonn teases do not stop at the opening recap. Throughout both Episodes 1 and 2, Kenobi can be seen trying to reach out to his former master through the Force.

Lucasfilm

The first comes early in episode 1 when McGregor's Jedi awakes from a nightmare recounting all his mistakes, including Anakin's turn to the Dark Side. After being spooked awake, Kenobi sits up and tries to connect with his former master, begging for just a bit of guidance. As Obi-Wan at this point has mostly cut himself off from the Force, nothing happens in this cave on Tatooine, but that doesn't stop him from trying.

The second and final attempt by Obi-Wan happens in Episode 2. While searching for the young (and kidnapped) Leia Organa on the neon-tinged planet Daiyu, the Jedi master reaches out yet again, looking for guidance. He says "If ever I needed guidance, Master, it's now," again to no avail.

Lucasfilm

So, Where's Qui-Gon Jinn?

After these hints, it feels like it is only a matter of time before Qui-Gon finally communicates with his former padawan, Obi-Wan. It is unknown if Jinn has ever talked to his former pupil from the dead before, but one can infer from what has been seen thus far in the Disney+ series that it has not happened yet.

But with the emphasis being put on this relationship (as well as the many others in the show), it is bound to happen eventually. A Force Ghost Qui-Gon Jinn will be in Obi-Wan Kenobi. It is merely a question of when.

Lucasfilm

Where it may make sense is later than what some may think. Right now in the series, Obi-Wan is still very much disconnected from the Force and is only beginning to attempt to open himself back up to it. If he is to commune with the dead, he has got a lot of work to do.

What if Qui-Gon only comes to him as he finally faces off with Darth Vader towards the show's conclusion? Perhaps Obi-Wan is outmatched by his estranged padawan, and in his desperation connects with his deceased master.

But what if Jinn were to appear much sooner? Liam Neeson's Jedi master has always served as a guiding voice for Obi-Wan. When Kenobi has questions, he looks at what his former master would do.

Fans left Kenobi in a state of utter distraught at the end of Episode 2, as he deals with the bombshell that Anakin is alive and, even worse, he is Darth Vader. If Qui-Gon is the mentor that many believe him to be, now would be the perfect time for him to break through and comfort Obi-Wan. Jinn could be the voice that could walk Kenobi through this revelation, offering support as well as breaking down what may need to be done. It could be a splash of cold water in the face to refocus Obi-Wan, guiding him toward what his next goal should be.

The Dead Never Die

At this point, it certainly feels like a Liam Neeson cameo is going to happen in Obi-Wan Kenobi. No matter what the Qui-Gon actor has said, it feels like there is too much evidence saying he will be there.

How and when that appearance does happen is still up in the air. The padawan-master relationship is so key to the series' central conflict between Obi-Wan and Anakin. So it only seems fitting to bring in Kenobi's relationship with his master.

Fans can find out when Qui-Gon Jinn finally does appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi when new episodes drop on Disney+ every Wednesday.