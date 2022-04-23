Star Wars Celebrates The Clone Wars' Official Watch Order (Chronological)

Lucasfilm took its first steps into a larger in 2008 when the company released the 3D animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The project launched with a theatrical film before running for five seasons on Cartoon Network. After Disney acquired Lucasfilm, the series was canceled and a shortened sixth season was added to the lineup on Netflix. The series made its triumphant return with Season 7 in 2020 on Disney+, giving fans much-needed closure.
The Clone Wars had a bit of a whacky production style, especially in the first few seasons. Many of the episodes were released out of chronological order, for reasons that could pertain to creative decisions or network scheduling. This occasionally led to confusion when episodes would drop that actually preceded events seen in previous seasons, leaving fans questioning when everything was taking place.
Fortunately, Lucasfilm released a detailed list that placed every episode in the series in chronological order, removing any doubt as to where episodes belonged. Given that The Clone Wars is such a popular show to binge, with even Anakin Skywalker actor Hayden Christensen even getting in on the series, an official breakdown of the ultimate viewing experience has proven to be a handy tool for new and old fans alike.
The show may have concluded its run, but Lucasfilm is far from done celebrating the monumental stories told.
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Chronological Watch Order
The official Star Wars Twitter account shared an article that gives a sequential listing for Star Wars: The Clone Wars' episodes, giving fans the opportunity to rematch the series in full chronological order:
"Did someone say Star Wars: The Clone Wars rewatch? We present you the official sequential viewing order for the animated series now streaming on Disney+."
Though initially published in 2014, the list was updated after the release of the final season to account for the culmination of the series.
This post comes as the first time Lucasfilm has promoted the chronological list on social media platforms. The full chronological order of episodes can be seen below:
- Season 2, Episode 16 - Cat and Mouse
- Season 1, Episode 16 - Hidden Enemy
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (film)
- Season 3, Episode 1 - Clone Cadets
- Season 3, Episode 3 - Supply Lines
- Season 1, Episode 1 - Ambush
- Season 1, Episode 2 - Rising Malevolence
- Season 1, Episode 3 - Shadow of Malevolence
- Season 1, Episode 4 - Destroy Malevolence
- Season 1, Episode 5 - Rookies
- Season 1, Episode 6 - Downfall of a Droid
- Season 1, Episode 7 - Duel of the Droids
- Season 1, Episode 8 - Bombad Jedi
- Season 1, Episode 9 - Cloak of Darkness
- Season 1, Episode 10 - Lair of Grievous
- Season 1, Episode 11 - Dooku Captured
- Season 1, Episode 12 - The Gungan General
- Season 1, Episode 13 - Jedi Crash
- Season 1, Episode 14 - Defenders of Peace
- Season 1, Episode 15 - Trespass
- Season 1, Episode 16 - Blue Shadow Virus
- Season 1, Episode 18 - Mystery of a Thousand Moons
- Season 1, Episode 19 - Storm over Ryloth
- Season 1, Episode 20 - Innocents of Ryloth
- Season 1, Episode 21 - Liberty on Ryloth
- Season 2, Episode 1 - Holocron Heist
- Season 2, Episode 2 - Cargo of Doom
- Season 2, Episode 3 - Children of the Force
- Season 2, Episode 17 - Bounty Hunters
- Season 2, Episode 18 - The Zillo Beast
- Season 2, Episode 19 - The Zillo Beast Strikes Back
- Season 2, Episode 4 - Senate Spy
- Season 2, Episode 5 - Landing at Point Rain
- Season 2, Episode 6 - Weapons Factory
- Season 2, Episode 7 - Legacy of Terror
- Season 2, Episode 8 - Brain Invaders
- Season 2, Episode 9 - Grievous Intrigue
- Season 2, Episode 10 - The Deserter
- Season 2, Episode 11 - Lightsaber Lost
- Season 2, Episode 12 - The Mandalore Plot
- Season 2, Episode 13 - Voyage of Temptation
- Season 2, Episode 14 - Duchess of Mandalorie
- Season 2, Episode 20 - Death Trap
- Season 2, Episode 21 - R2 Come Home
- Season 2, Episode 22 - Lethal Trackdown
- Season 3, Episode 5 - Corruption
- Season 3, Episode 6 - The Academy
- Season 3, Episode 7 - Assassin
- Season 3, Episode 2 - ARC Troopers
- Season 3, Episode 4 - Sphere of Influence
- Season 3, Episode 8 - Evil Plans
- Season 1, Episode 22 - Hostage Crisis
- Season 3, Episode 9 - The Hunt for Ziro
- Season 3, Episode 10 - Heroes on Both Sides
- Season 3, Episode 11 - Pursuit of Peace
- Season 2, Episode 15 - Senate Murders
- Season 3, Episode 12 - Nightsisters
- Season 3, Episode 13 - Monster
- Season 3, Episode 14 - Witches of the Mist
- Season 3, Episode 15 - Overlords
- Season 3, Episode 16 - Altar of Mortis
- Season 3, Episode 17 - Ghosts of Mortis
- Season 3, Episode 18 - The Citadel
- Season 3, Episode 19 - Counter Attack
- Season 3, Episode 20 - Citadel Rescue
- Season 3, Episode 21 - Padawan Lost
- Season 3, Episode 14 - Wookiee Hunt
- Season 4, Episode 1 - Water War
- Season 4, Episode 2 - Gungan Attack
- Season 4, Episode 3 - Prisoners
- Season 4, Episode 4 - Shadow Warrior
- Season 4, Episode 5 - Mercy Mission
- Season 4, Episode 6 - Nomad Droids
- Season 4, Episode 7 - Darkness on Umbara
- Season 4, Episode 8 - The General
- Season 4, Episode 9 - Plan of Dissent
- Season 4, Episode 10 - Carnage of Krell
- Season 4, Episode 11 - Kidnapped
- Season 4, Episode 12 - Slaves of the Republic
- Season 4, Episode 13 - Escape from Kadavo
- Season 4, Episode 14 - A Friend in Need
- Season 4, Episode 15 - Deception
- Season 4, Episode 16 - Friends and Enemies
- Season 4, Episode 17 - The Box
- Season 4, Episode 18 - Crisis on Naboo
- Season 4, Episode 19 - Massacre
- Season 4, Episode 20 - Bounty
- Season 4, Episode 21 - Brothers
- Season 4, Episode 22 - Revenge
- Season 5, Episode 2 - A War on Two Fronts
- Season 5, Episode 3 - Front Runners
- Season 5, Episode 4 - The Soft War
- Season 5, Episode 5 - Tipping Points
- Season 5, Episode 6 - The Gathering
- Season 5, Episode 7 - A Test of Strength
- Season 5, Episode 8 - Bound for Rescue
- Season 5, Episode 9 - A Necessary Bond
- Season 5, Episode 10 - Secret Weapons
- Season 5, Episode 11 - A Sunny Day in the Void
- Season 5, Episode 12 - Missing in Action
- Season 5, Episode 13 - Point of No Return
- Season 5, Episode 1 - Revival
- Season 5, Episode 14 - Eminence
- Season 5, Episode 15 - Shades of Reason
- Season 5, Episode 16 - The Lawless
- Season 5, Episode 17 - Sabotage
- Season 5, Episode 18 - The Jedi Who Knew Too Much
- Season 5, Episode 19 - To Catch a Jedi
- Season 5, Episode 20 - The Wrong Jedi
- Season 6, Episode 1 - The Unknown
- Season 6, Episode 2 - Conspiracy
- Season 6, Episode 3 - Fugitive
- Season 6, Episode 4 - Orders
- Season 6, Episode 5 - An Old Friend
- Season 6, Episode 6 - The Rise of Clovis
- Season 6, Episode 7 - Crisis at the Heart
- Season 6, Episode 8 - The Disappeared
- Season 6, Episode 9 - The Disappeared Pt. II
- Season 6, Episode 10 - The Lost One
- Season 6, Episode 11 - Voices
- Season 6, Episode 12 - Destiny
- Season 6, Episode 13 - Sacrifice
- Season 7, Episode 5 - Gone with a Trace
- Season 7, Episode 6 - Deal No Deal
- Season 7, Episode 7 - Dangerous Debt
- Season 7, Episode 8 - Together Again
- Season 7, Episode 1 - The Bad Batch
- Season 7, Episode 2 - A Distant Echo
- Season 7, Episode 3 - On the Wings of Keeradaks
- Season 7, Episode 4 - Unfinished Business
- Season 7, Episode 9 - Old Friends Not Forgotten
- Season 7, Episode 10 - The Phantom Apprentice
- Season 7, Episode 11 - Shattered
- Season 7, Episode 12 - Victory and Death
Did you fight in the Clone Wars?
George Lucas has long been known for his masterful ability to world-build, something he did at length in the original Star Wars film. A New Hope laid the groundwork for what would eventually become The Clone Wars, as Obi-Wan Kenobi mentioned the conflict to an awed Luke Skywalker. Fans at the time hoped to learn more about the war, and Lucas eventually delivered when the technology existed to do so.
What few could have expected is how popular the series would become. The Clone Wars expanded significantly on the events of the prequel trilogy, fleshing out the tragic story of Anakin Skywalker while introducing new Star Wars icons in his Padawan Ahsoka Tano and the trusty clone Captain Rex. Eventually, the series took some wild turns, as Darth Maul was resurrected and Mandalore became a major planet over the course of seven seasons.
The timing of the official account's tweet is certainly interesting; perhaps Lucasfilm is taking the opportunity to plug the series after Hayden Christensen shared he had watched the show in preparation for Obi-Wan Kenobi. It's doubtful that the article's recent push is indicative of any imminent news regarding additional episodes for the show, but it can never hurt to give Clone Wars some love.
Evaluating the viewing order and series as a whole in 2022 makes for some interesting considerations. Even the final season was released out of order, as Ahsoka's walkabout arc takes place before the Bad Batch mission. There are roughly two and a half seasons worth of Clone Wars that still remain unfinished, and while many hope to one day see everything completed, the show as it stands comes to a satisfying conclusion.
The list could easily add the first two seasons of The Bad Batch and nothing would seem out of place, as that show is essentially a direct sequel to Clone Wars. How shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka connect to the show will be interesting to see, as streaming has offered a unique opportunity for further exploration of the conflict. With many of the characters making the jump from animation to live-action, The Clone Wars serves as the stepping stone into another larger world.
All seven seasons of Star Wars: The Clone Wars are available to stream on Disney+.