Star Wars Celebrates The Clone Wars' Official Watch Order (Chronological)

Lucasfilm took its first steps into a larger in 2008 when the company released the 3D animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The project launched with a theatrical film before running for five seasons on Cartoon Network. After Disney acquired Lucasfilm, the series was canceled and a shortened sixth season was added to the lineup on Netflix. The series made its triumphant return with Season 7 in 2020 on Disney+, giving fans much-needed closure.

The Clone Wars had a bit of a whacky production style, especially in the first few seasons. Many of the episodes were released out of chronological order, for reasons that could pertain to creative decisions or network scheduling. This occasionally led to confusion when episodes would drop that actually preceded events seen in previous seasons, leaving fans questioning when everything was taking place.

Fortunately, Lucasfilm released a detailed list that placed every episode in the series in chronological order, removing any doubt as to where episodes belonged. Given that The Clone Wars is such a popular show to binge, with even Anakin Skywalker actor Hayden Christensen even getting in on the series, an official breakdown of the ultimate viewing experience has proven to be a handy tool for new and old fans alike.

The show may have concluded its run, but Lucasfilm is far from done celebrating the monumental stories told.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Chronological Watch Order

Disney

The official Star Wars Twitter account shared an article that gives a sequential listing for Star Wars: The Clone Wars' episodes, giving fans the opportunity to rematch the series in full chronological order:

"Did someone say Star Wars: The Clone Wars rewatch? We present you the official sequential viewing order for the animated series now streaming on Disney+."

Though initially published in 2014, the list was updated after the release of the final season to account for the culmination of the series.

This post comes as the first time Lucasfilm has promoted the chronological list on social media platforms. The full chronological order of episodes can be seen below:

Season 2, Episode 16 - Cat and Mouse

Season 1, Episode 16 - Hidden Enemy

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (film)

(film) Season 3, Episode 1 - Clone Cadets

Season 3, Episode 3 - Supply Lines

Season 1, Episode 1 - Ambush

Season 1, Episode 2 - Rising Malevolence

Season 1, Episode 3 - Shadow of Malevolence

Season 1, Episode 4 - Destroy Malevolence

Season 1, Episode 5 - Rookies

Season 1, Episode 6 - Downfall of a Droid

Season 1, Episode 7 - Duel of the Droids

Season 1, Episode 8 - Bombad Jedi

Season 1, Episode 9 - Cloak of Darkness

Season 1, Episode 10 - Lair of Grievous

Season 1, Episode 11 - Dooku Captured

Season 1, Episode 12 - The Gungan General

Season 1, Episode 13 - Jedi Crash

Season 1, Episode 14 - Defenders of Peace

Season 1, Episode 15 - Trespass

Season 1, Episode 16 - Blue Shadow Virus

Season 1, Episode 18 - Mystery of a Thousand Moons

Season 1, Episode 19 - Storm over Ryloth

Season 1, Episode 20 - Innocents of Ryloth

Season 1, Episode 21 - Liberty on Ryloth

Season 2, Episode 1 - Holocron Heist

Season 2, Episode 2 - Cargo of Doom

Season 2, Episode 3 - Children of the Force

Season 2, Episode 17 - Bounty Hunters

Season 2, Episode 18 - The Zillo Beast

Season 2, Episode 19 - The Zillo Beast Strikes Back

Season 2, Episode 4 - Senate Spy

Season 2, Episode 5 - Landing at Point Rain

Season 2, Episode 6 - Weapons Factory

Season 2, Episode 7 - Legacy of Terror

Season 2, Episode 8 - Brain Invaders

Season 2, Episode 9 - Grievous Intrigue

Season 2, Episode 10 - The Deserter

Season 2, Episode 11 - Lightsaber Lost

Season 2, Episode 12 - The Mandalore Plot

Season 2, Episode 13 - Voyage of Temptation

Season 2, Episode 14 - Duchess of Mandalorie

Season 2, Episode 20 - Death Trap

Season 2, Episode 21 - R2 Come Home

Season 2, Episode 22 - Lethal Trackdown

Season 3, Episode 5 - Corruption

Season 3, Episode 6 - The Academy

Season 3, Episode 7 - Assassin

Season 3, Episode 2 - ARC Troopers

Season 3, Episode 4 - Sphere of Influence

Season 3, Episode 8 - Evil Plans

Season 1, Episode 22 - Hostage Crisis

Season 3, Episode 9 - The Hunt for Ziro

Season 3, Episode 10 - Heroes on Both Sides

Season 3, Episode 11 - Pursuit of Peace

Season 2, Episode 15 - Senate Murders

Season 3, Episode 12 - Nightsisters

Season 3, Episode 13 - Monster

Season 3, Episode 14 - Witches of the Mist

Season 3, Episode 15 - Overlords

Season 3, Episode 16 - Altar of Mortis

Season 3, Episode 17 - Ghosts of Mortis

Season 3, Episode 18 - The Citadel

Season 3, Episode 19 - Counter Attack

Season 3, Episode 20 - Citadel Rescue

Season 3, Episode 21 - Padawan Lost

Season 3, Episode 14 - Wookiee Hunt

Season 4, Episode 1 - Water War

Season 4, Episode 2 - Gungan Attack

Season 4, Episode 3 - Prisoners

Season 4, Episode 4 - Shadow Warrior

Season 4, Episode 5 - Mercy Mission

Season 4, Episode 6 - Nomad Droids

Season 4, Episode 7 - Darkness on Umbara

Season 4, Episode 8 - The General

Season 4, Episode 9 - Plan of Dissent

Season 4, Episode 10 - Carnage of Krell

Season 4, Episode 11 - Kidnapped

Season 4, Episode 12 - Slaves of the Republic

Season 4, Episode 13 - Escape from Kadavo

Season 4, Episode 14 - A Friend in Need

Season 4, Episode 15 - Deception

Season 4, Episode 16 - Friends and Enemies

Season 4, Episode 17 - The Box

Season 4, Episode 18 - Crisis on Naboo

Season 4, Episode 19 - Massacre

Season 4, Episode 20 - Bounty

Season 4, Episode 21 - Brothers

Season 4, Episode 22 - Revenge

Season 5, Episode 2 - A War on Two Fronts

Season 5, Episode 3 - Front Runners

Season 5, Episode 4 - The Soft War

Season 5, Episode 5 - Tipping Points

Season 5, Episode 6 - The Gathering

Season 5, Episode 7 - A Test of Strength

Season 5, Episode 8 - Bound for Rescue

Season 5, Episode 9 - A Necessary Bond

Season 5, Episode 10 - Secret Weapons

Season 5, Episode 11 - A Sunny Day in the Void

Season 5, Episode 12 - Missing in Action

Season 5, Episode 13 - Point of No Return

Season 5, Episode 1 - Revival

Season 5, Episode 14 - Eminence

Season 5, Episode 15 - Shades of Reason

Season 5, Episode 16 - The Lawless

Season 5, Episode 17 - Sabotage

Season 5, Episode 18 - The Jedi Who Knew Too Much

Season 5, Episode 19 - To Catch a Jedi

Season 5, Episode 20 - The Wrong Jedi

Season 6, Episode 1 - The Unknown

Season 6, Episode 2 - Conspiracy

Season 6, Episode 3 - Fugitive

Season 6, Episode 4 - Orders

Season 6, Episode 5 - An Old Friend

Season 6, Episode 6 - The Rise of Clovis

Season 6, Episode 7 - Crisis at the Heart

Season 6, Episode 8 - The Disappeared

Season 6, Episode 9 - The Disappeared Pt. II

Season 6, Episode 10 - The Lost One

Season 6, Episode 11 - Voices

Season 6, Episode 12 - Destiny

Season 6, Episode 13 - Sacrifice

Season 7, Episode 5 - Gone with a Trace

Season 7, Episode 6 - Deal No Deal

Season 7, Episode 7 - Dangerous Debt

Season 7, Episode 8 - Together Again

Season 7, Episode 1 - The Bad Batch

Season 7, Episode 2 - A Distant Echo

Season 7, Episode 3 - On the Wings of Keeradaks

Season 7, Episode 4 - Unfinished Business

Season 7, Episode 9 - Old Friends Not Forgotten

Season 7, Episode 10 - The Phantom Apprentice

Season 7, Episode 11 - Shattered

Season 7, Episode 12 - Victory and Death

Did you fight in the Clone Wars?

George Lucas has long been known for his masterful ability to world-build, something he did at length in the original Star Wars film. A New Hope laid the groundwork for what would eventually become The Clone Wars, as Obi-Wan Kenobi mentioned the conflict to an awed Luke Skywalker. Fans at the time hoped to learn more about the war, and Lucas eventually delivered when the technology existed to do so.

What few could have expected is how popular the series would become. The Clone Wars expanded significantly on the events of the prequel trilogy, fleshing out the tragic story of Anakin Skywalker while introducing new Star Wars icons in his Padawan Ahsoka Tano and the trusty clone Captain Rex. Eventually, the series took some wild turns, as Darth Maul was resurrected and Mandalore became a major planet over the course of seven seasons.

The timing of the official account's tweet is certainly interesting; perhaps Lucasfilm is taking the opportunity to plug the series after Hayden Christensen shared he had watched the show in preparation for Obi-Wan Kenobi. It's doubtful that the article's recent push is indicative of any imminent news regarding additional episodes for the show, but it can never hurt to give Clone Wars some love.

Evaluating the viewing order and series as a whole in 2022 makes for some interesting considerations. Even the final season was released out of order, as Ahsoka's walkabout arc takes place before the Bad Batch mission. There are roughly two and a half seasons worth of Clone Wars that still remain unfinished, and while many hope to one day see everything completed, the show as it stands comes to a satisfying conclusion.

The list could easily add the first two seasons of The Bad Batch and nothing would seem out of place, as that show is essentially a direct sequel to Clone Wars. How shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka connect to the show will be interesting to see, as streaming has offered a unique opportunity for further exploration of the conflict. With many of the characters making the jump from animation to live-action, The Clone Wars serves as the stepping stone into another larger world.

All seven seasons of Star Wars: The Clone Wars are available to stream on Disney+.