Star Wars Announces What to Watch Before Ahsoka Show

The Ahsoka series will be released on Disney+ on August 23, causing Star Wars to put together an official list of what fans need to watch before tuning into the upcoming show.

The first two episodes of Ahsoka will hit Disney+ in just over a week, but this project is only yet another chapter in Ahsoka Tano's lengthy, but gritty Star Wars journey.

After being introduced in The Clone Wars theatrical movie, the character became a staple of the animated TV series of the same name. She then went on to become a prominent character in Star Wars Rebels as well, further cementing her as one of Star Wars' most important characters.

Ashley Eckstein, who played the character for over a decade across The Clone Wars and Rebels, even commented on the character's story throughout the different shows she has been a part of and "recommend[ed]" that fans watch them in order to be up to date on "crucial, crucial backstory."

Star Wars Reveals What Ahsoka Projects Fans Need To Watch

The official Star Wars website recently published a list of certain entries into the galaxy far, far away that are critical to Ahsoka Tano's story, encouraging fans to watch them before the Ahsoka series airs on Disney+.

The list includes 'essential' episodes from all different TV shows that the character has been featured in such as The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, Tales of the Jedi, and The Mandalorian.

Here is the full list of the ten most important TV episodes that are crucial to understanding the character of Ahsoka:

1.) "Life and Death" (Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi - Episode 1)

Lucasfilm

The first entry on the list is the earliest that viewers have ever seen Ahsoka in her entire life. This Tales of the Jedi episode showcases Togruta culture in a way that has never been seen on-screen before.

However, Ahsoka, who is just one year old at this point, is taken hostage by a raxshir sabertooth and carried deep into the woods. The soon-to-be-Jedi Padawan uses the Force to calm it down though, which then leads it to carry her safely back to her village.

This episode really proves that Ahsoka has always taken a less-aggressive approach to conflict than other people would. Understanding that she was in danger, she utilizes her resources in order to save herself in a way that wouldn't result in her captor being harmed.

2.) "Storm Over Ryloth" (Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Season 1, Episode 19)

Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Clone Wars episode "Storm Over Ryloth" is really the first time that Ahsoka faces adversity and has to overcome a failure in order to still complete her mission.

After being tasked with leading a squadron of fighters for the first time ever, Ahsoka fails and as a result, she loses a lot of members to Emir Wat Tambor's surprise attack.

Shaken up and very upset, Ahsoka is then told by Anakin that the mission isn't finished. After questioning if she is truly ready and meant to do what her master is telling her, she returns to the fight and helps save the day.

Many moments in Ahsoka's life can be attributed to the perseverance that she has at the time that the upcoming show is set. However, this is the first of many failures that she had to face, and like any other time, she ultimately taught herself how to overcome them.

3.) "Lightsaber Lost" (Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Season 2, Episode 11)

Lucasfilm

Many fans already know that Ahsoka's master was none other than Anakin Skywalker. These same fans also know how impatient and sometimes even reckless Anakin was, which at times can be seen in Ahsoka as well.

In Attack of the Clones, Anakin loses his lightsaber and Obi-Wan Kenobi tells him that it is "his life." So when Ahsoka gets her Jedi weapon stolen from her, she immediately panics and tries to get it back.

After seeking out help from Jedi Master Tera Sinube, this Clone Wars episode sees the two embark on a mission to retrieve Ahsoka's lightsaber. However, Master Sinube is nothing like Ahsoka, and goes about the manner in the slowest and most patient way possible, resulting in her getting angry with him.

However, his tactics pay off as they catch the thief and get her weapon back, which really proved to Ahsoka just how valuable that character trait can be, and it is a quality that she herself possesses many times in the future and will likely showcase in her Disney+ show.

4.) "Heroes on Both Sides" (Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Season 3, Episode 10)

Lucasfilm

Up until this point in her life, Ahsoka had really just been exposed to war and the peacekeeping of the Jedi Order.

When she travels with Padme Amidala to the capital of the Confederacy of Independent Systems (CIS) and gets an up-close and personal look at the inner workings of politics, however, her eyes are immediately opened.

This episode shows viewers just how three-dimensional the character is and how much experience she has had in every aspect of the galaxy. Fans can expect to see her political knowledge on display if she happens to find herself in a one-on-one verbal debate with Grand Admiral Thrawn in Ahsoka.

5.) "Altar of Mortis" (Star Wars: The Clone Wars -Season 3, Episode 16)

Lucasfilm

The Mortis arc is one of the most praised batches of episodes in the entire library of The Clone Wars and for good reason.

When Ahsoka, Anakin, and Obi-Wan find themselves on the Force-exuberant planet of Mortis, they also come in contact with three mysterious figures - the Father, the Son, and the Daughter.

After Ahsoka is possessed by the Son and becomes an entirely evil version of herself she attempts to kill Anakin and Obi-Wan. However, the curse is lifted when the Father sacrifices himself in order for Anakin to beat the Son.

This episode showcases what Ahsoka would be like if she were to turn to the Dark Side of the Force. It is important to note that she does not remember the encounter at all, but if she were to start down the dark path, fans will already have an idea of what it would look like for her.

6.) "Padawan Lost" (Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Season 3, Episode 21)

Lucasfilm

Throughout the first three seasons of The Clone Wars, Ahsoka is mainly under the protection of Anakin Skywalker. However, when her team gets ambushed on Felucia by a group of Trandoshans, she is forced to not only fend for herself but also protect a group of Jedi Younglings.

This leads to Ahsoka using her instincts and experiences to get out of the situation she is in, and more importantly, she learns how to truly become a leader in the process.

Throughout the rest of that show and Rebels, fans often see Ahsoka's leadership in full effect. It will most definitely be on display once again in her own show, and she can always look back on her experience on Felucia for guidance.

7.) "The Wrong Jedi" (Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Season 5, Episode 20)

Lucasfilm

In one of the more heartbreaking episodes of The Clone Wars, Ahsoka is the prime suspect when the Jedi Temple is attacked.

After going on the run from the Order and the people she was closest to, Ahsoka ends up being found innocent of her crimes but is also given a good look at the true nature of the Jedi.

At the end of the episode, she is welcomed back into the Order but decides to walk away from it and from Anakin on her own accord, wanting no part in what the Jedi stand for.

This was undoubtedly one of the most difficult moments and decisions in Ahsoka's entire life, and it showed that she has the strength and the willpower to do what she believes is right, which continues to pave the way for her character even at the current place in the timeline.

8.) Siege of Mandalore Arc (Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Season 7, Episodes 9-12)

Lucasfilm

The final arc of The Clone Wars really proved that the story of that animated series was really about Ahsoka and her journey. After she briefly linked back up with Anakin and Obi-Wan, she was sent to Mandalore to face off with Maul and try to save the planet.

After defeating him and bringing him aboard a Venator-class Star Destroyer, Ahsoka got to witness the full power of Order 66, but she was ultimately able to save her friend, Captain Rex.

However, she couldn't bring the rest of the clones out of the order, and ultimately had to bury many of her friends and colleagues.

This arc in The Clone Wars displayed the best in Ahsoka and showed the true nature of her character. She persistently fought Maul, survived Order 66, and even though she was in the line of danger, tried to do everything she could to save the clones.

At the end of the day, The Siege of Mandalore may be the defining moment of Ahsoka's life.

9.) "Twilight of the Apprentice" (Star Wars Rebels - Season 2, Episodes 21-22)

Lucasfilm

After traveling to the planet Malachor with Rebels mainstays Kanan, Ezra, and Chopper, Ahsoka finds herself in an ancient Sith temple.

At one point she is forced into a duel with Darth Vader, and after slashing his mask, hears the voice of Anakin Skywalker call out to her.

As the two continue battling and Kanan and Ezra escapes, a Sith Holocron in the temple exploded, leaving Vader barely alive and many fans to wonder what Ahsoka's fate was.

This episode shows fans that Ahsoka will do anything it takes to save others. She was willing to sacrifice herself in order to help Kanan and Ezra and tried her best to bring Anakin back to the light.

Fans will definitely see these qualities present in the Ahsoka series, and what happened to her following her battle with Vader may even be explained further.

10.) "The Jedi" (The Mandalorian - Season 2, Episode 5)

Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian features Rosario Dawson's first appearance as Ahsoka, as well as the live-action debut for the character.

In the episode, Ahsoka is making camp outside of a town on Corvus. After she meets Din Djarin, she is told about the Child and reveals his name to be Grogu. However, she says she can not train him.

Djarin ultimately helps her overthrow the government of the nearby town, which is led by Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth, who directly answers to Thrawn and will be present in Ahsoka.

This episode as a whole really laid the foundation for the upcoming series and almost operated as a backdoor pilot so fans will be able to jump right into the story.

Do Fans Need To Watch Other Ahsoka Content?

In order to have the best experience when Ahsoka comes out, fans would benefit the most by watching the entirety of The Clone Wars, Rebels, the first half of Tales of the Jedi, and her episode of The Mandalorian.

However, that would be a lot of content to watch before the series debuts on Disney+ on August 23, so just watching the episodes or arcs listed above would be the most crucial.

All in all, Ahsoka has been in Star Wars a lot. She has made appearances across so many projects and her story is extremely important. While the upcoming series may be able to be enjoyed on its own, fans should probably at least have a little bit of background knowledge before going in.

Ahsoka is set to debut its first two episodes on Disney+ on August 23.