New Ahsoka Trailer Includes Major Anakin Skywalker Reveal

The new Ahsoka trailer that confirmed a two-episode premiere on Disney+ also hinted at a key Anakin Skywalker connection with a new character.

Hayden Christensen's Anakin/Darth Vader will reportedly appear in the upcoming series alongside Rosario Dawson.

Christensen recently made his return to Star Wars in 2022's Obi-Wan Kenobi series as Lord Vader.

In addition to Star Wars veterans, the newly introduced character Baylan Skoll is set to make his debut. Skoll is said to be a former Jedi Knight who survived Order 66 and became a mercenary.

Anakin Skywalker Connection in Ahsoka Trailer

Lucasfilm

During the latest Ahsoka trailer, Baylan Skoll tells Rosario Dawson's titular character, “Anakin spoke highly of you”.

This indicated that Skoll previously had a relationship with the Jedi Knight, likely during the Clone Wars era. Also, based on that comment it clearly alluded to this being the first time Baylan and Ahsoka Tano are meeting.

Lucasfilm

Anakin was mentioned twice in the new footage. The other time is when Ahsoka says, "Anakin never got to finish my training. I walked away from him, just like I walked away from Sabine."

When Will Anakin Appear in Ahsoka?

Hayden Christensen being welcomed back with open arms to Star Wars after starring in Episode II and III has been a joy for many fans that grew up with the prequels.

Many of those same fans watched The Clone Wars animated series where Ahsoka got her start. As Anakin's Padawan, their connection runs deep.

In The Book of Boba Fett, audiences got to see Luke Skywalker and Ahsoka interact in live-action, a truly remarkable moment in Star Wars history.

One of the three Force ghosts seen at the end of Return of the Jedi is his father Anakin. What if Ahsoka can also reach out in the Force to contact the same apparition?

Any in-person appearance by Christensen would have to be a flashback of some kind. After this reveal, it's possible fans could see Baylon Skoll and Anakin interact during the Clone Wars.

For now, it remains evident that Anakin's most likely appearance will be as a Force ghost.

The first two episodes of Ahsoka premiere on Disney+ on August 23.