Ahsoka: Disney+ Announces Special Release Plan for Season 1

By Klein Felt Posted:
Ahsoka Disney+ Rosario Dawson

Disney+ announced its release plan for the upcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka.

After making her live-action debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, Rosario Dawson is back as the Jedi Master Ahsoka in a series of her own.

The series will bring back much of the cast of the animated Star Wars Rebels, pushing the ongoing MandoVerse story forward while also serving as "a continuation" of Rebels

Ahsoka was recently revealed to be premiering on August 23, nearly six months after the franchise's last live-action streaming entry. 

Ahsoka Release Plan Revealed

Ahsoka Premiere
Lucasfilm

Ahsoka's latest trailer revealed a two-episode premiere for the Disney+ series on August 23. 

This means the series will have a five-week release plan, running until Wednesday, September 20. 

This two-episode debut is similar to a number of recent Star Wars releases. Andor premiered with three episodes, while Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Bad Batch Season 2 both debuted with two episodes. 

The Ahsoka release plan is as follows:

  • Episode 1: August 23
  • Episode 2: August 23
  • Episode 3: August 30
  • Episode 4: September 6
  • Episode 5: September 13
  • Episode 6: September 20

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

LATEST NEWS

Netflix Just Removed 12 Major Movies & Shows
First Look at Thrawn's Live-Action Face In Ahsoka (Photo)
First Look at Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa In Wonka Movie Revealed (Photo)
Marvel Removed Agent Carter’s Husband Reveal from Cap 2, Confirms Star

TRENDING

First Look at Hugh Jackman's Wolverine In New Deadpool 3 Costume (Photos)
James Gunn Confirms What We All Suspected About New Groot In Guardians 3
House of the Dragon Season 2: Release, Cast & Everything We Know
When Will Spider-Verse 2 Start Streaming? Blu-ray Release Date Revealed
Moon Knight Season 2: Release, Cast, and Everything We Know