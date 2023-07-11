Ahsoka: Disney+ Announces Special Release Plan for Season 1

Disney+ announced its release plan for the upcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka.

After making her live-action debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, Rosario Dawson is back as the Jedi Master Ahsoka in a series of her own.

The series will bring back much of the cast of the animated Star Wars Rebels, pushing the ongoing MandoVerse story forward while also serving as "a continuation" of Rebels.

Ahsoka was recently revealed to be premiering on August 23, nearly six months after the franchise's last live-action streaming entry.

Ahsoka Release Plan Revealed

Lucasfilm

Ahsoka's latest trailer revealed a two-episode premiere for the Disney+ series on August 23.

This means the series will have a five-week release plan, running until Wednesday, September 20.

This two-episode debut is similar to a number of recent Star Wars releases. Andor premiered with three episodes, while Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Bad Batch Season 2 both debuted with two episodes.

The Ahsoka release plan is as follows:

Episode 1: August 23

Episode 2: August 23

Episode 3: August 30

Episode 4: September 6

Episode 5: September 13

Episode 6: September 20

