First Look at Thrawn's Live-Action Face In Ahsoka (Photo)

Ahead of Ahsoka's Disney+ debut, new footage revealed more of the series' anticipated antagonist, Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Lucasfilm first offered a peek at a live-action Thrawn at Star Wars Celebration, but only from behind.

This is also where actor Lars Mikkelson was confirmed to be playing the villain after having voiced the character in the Star Wars Rebels animated series.

Ahsoka's Live-Action Thrawn Revealed

This first official trailer for Ahsoka just offered a first look at actor Lars Mikkelson's face as the blue-skinned Chiss Imperial, Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Star Wars

The character of Thrawn was first introduced in the 1991 Timothy Zahn novel, Heir to the Empire and quickly become a fan-favorite.

While the books are no longer considered canon, Dave Filoni retintroduced the villain into Star Wars lore through Season 2 of the animated series, Star Wars Rebels.

With Ahsoka coming to Disney+, Filoni isn't just exploring Ahsoka Tano's next chapter but continuing the story of Rebels while bringing the bulk of the series cast (Thrawn included) into live-action.

For comparison, here's a look at animated Thrawn from Star Wars Rebels and the now live-action Thrawn for Ahsoka:

The Direct

Now that new trailer footage has shown his face, fans aren't only getting a first look at Lucasfilm's design for the red-eyed, blue-skinned Chiss, but also his signature white uniform and his familiar Imperial insignia for a Grand Admiral.

The Direct

The full trailer can be seen below:

The first two episodes of Ahsoka premiere on Wednesday, August 23, on Disney+.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!