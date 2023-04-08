Thrawn Actor Breaks Silence on Live-Action Casting Announcement

Star Wars live-action Thrawn star has commented on being cast in Ahsoka for Disney+.

The question of who Lucasfilm cast as the fan-favorite villain has long been one of Ahsoka's biggest mysteries and a major topic of speculation amongst fans.

For months, the top rumored candidate was Lars Mikkelsen; however, the actor himself had debunked such claims.

Finally, at Star Wars Celebration's Ahsoka panel, Lucasfilm's Thrawn star was officially confirmed, allowing the actor to finally break his silence and address the fans.

Grand Admiral Thrawn Star Talks Live-Action Ahsoka Role

After Lucasfilm confirmed Lars Mikkelsen is, in fact, playing Grand Admiral Thrawn in Ahsoka, the actor was finally able to talk about his live-action Star Wars role after having publicly denied it.

Star Wars

As shared via Popverse, Mikkelsen responded to the crowd, saying how "it's wonderful" to be back and "Thank you so much. Thank you so much."

Mikkelsen voiced Grand Admiral Thrawn in the Star Wars Rebels animated series and recounted how, after "finishing up that series," he was asked if he had "ever been to LA:"

"It was obviously, we met through Skype. We did all the sessions on 'Rebels' on Skype, and at some point, finishing up that series, David asked me if I'd ever been to LA."

As for his on-set experience for Ahsoka, Mikkelsen confessed, "I'd never been on set with such passion:"

"I'd never been on set with such passion. People are so passionate about bringing this to life for you guys."

Dave Filoni then commented on Thrawn's popularity, saying, it "all starts with Tim Zahn's books" and how "it was so shocking at the time, there wasn't content all the time like there is today."

The Ahsoka showrunner likened Thrawn as "Moriarty and Rommel all in one... That was so compelling to read."

Lastly, Filoni confirmed that he spoke with Timothy Zahn about bringing Thrawn to live-action, confessing that "We want to make sure that we get it right."

Check out Mikkelsen taking the stage at Star Wars Celebration's Ahsoka panel below:

Ahsoka arrives August 2023 on Disney+.

