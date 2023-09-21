Star Wars just released a new Ahsoka poster featuring the long-awaited debut of Grand Admiral Thrawn.

First introduced in Timothy Zahn's book trilogy, Lucasfilm's Dave Filoni brought Thrawn into canon through his Star Wars Rebels animated series.

But apart from glimpses of this fan-favorite villain during April's Star Wars Celebration and in the Disney+ series' marketing, Ahsoka Episode 6 marks the first time he's been portrayed in live-action.

First Live-Action Thrawn Poster Revealed

On the heels of his much-anticipated debut in Ahsoka, Grand Admiral Thrawn finally received his first live-action poster.

After voicing Thrawn in Star Wars Rebels, Lars Mikkelsen was cast to portray the live-action character in Ahsoka on Disney+.

Star Wars

Star Wars also shared a poster for the mysterious Captain Enoch, played by Wes Chatham.

Star Wars

The Great Mothers also received their first live-action poster as well with the Nightsisters transitioning over from the animated realm.

Star Wars

Thrawn's Ahsoka Poster the First of Many?

Now that Thrawn has arrived, he's expecting to play a pivotal role in the Disney+ show's remaining two episodes.

However, evidence suggests Ahsoka is only the beginning of Thrawn's presence and Lars Mikkelsen's live-action run.

When asked whether Thrawn is this Star Wars era's big bad, Dave Filoni, who's confirmed to direct a MandoVerse crossover film, responded, saying, "Definitely, in my eyes."

"Definitely, in my eyes. When Timothy Zahn wrote 'Heir To The Empire,' Thrawn became this very iconic villain, because he was different than anything we’d seen before."

Filoni also pointed out he's been laying the groundwork for Thrawn and adapting Zahn's Heir to the Empire for some time, such as in Star Wars: The Bad Batch and other "little things" in preparation for "things that come later:"

"There are a lot of factors, especially in playing with a character like [novelist] Timothy Zahn’s Thrawn — I want to make sure that I’m honouring ideas that Tim had, so I want to see what’s [in his books] for the story. In ’The Bad Batch,’ there is actually some crossover with the book ‘Heir To The Empire’ in the military base of Tantiss. So there are little things along the way that I’ve built across different mediums, all in preparation for things that come later."

So while Ahsoka's poster of Thrawn is the character's first within live-action, it won't be his last.

Whether the same can be said for Captain Enoch and the Nightsisters is unknown but will be interesting to see as Filoni's plans for Thrawn begin to unfold.

New episodes of Ahsoka premiere on Tuesdays on Disney+.