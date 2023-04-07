Disney Announces The Mandalorian Crossover Movie

Lucasfilm announced that Star Wars legend Dave Filoni will be directing his own film centered around the rising events of The Mandalorian and the rest of the Disney+ shows set at the same point on the franchise's timeline.

The Mandalorian Gets an Event Film

Star Wars

During Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm and Disney announced Dave Filoni's next step in the franchise.

On stage, it was revealed that the filmmaker would be directing a movie that ties together Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and, theoretically, The Skeleton Crew into a big crossover event. Jon Favreau is producing.

According to StarWars.com, the project will "focus on the New Republic" and the escalating war between Imperial remnants and the New Republic. Filoni's movie will also "close out the interconnected stories" told across the Mandoverse shows.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.