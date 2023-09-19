Ahsoka's Cast Brings Back These 7 Mandalorian Actors (Photos)

Ahsoka's stellar cast includes some of the biggest names from The Mandalorian.

The hit Star Wars series has been the talk of the town due to its ensemble of characters from the galaxy far, far, away.

Aside from featuring characters from Star Wars Rebels, it also highlighted the comeback of Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker in stunning fashion in Episode 5.

Every The Mandalorian Actor Featured in Ahsoka

Rosario Dawson

Lucasfilm

Rosario Dawson initially made her Star Wars debut as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 5, helping Din Djarin learn more about Grogu and his Jedi origins.

In this installment, she also managed to defeat Morgan Elsbeth in battle in Calodan. Elsebeth's capture inadvertently kicks off the events of Ahsoka's first episode where Baylon Skull and Shin helped her escape.

Diana Lee Inosanto

Lucasfilm

Diana Lee Inosanto first appeared as Morgan Elsbeth alongside Ahsoka's live-action debut in The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 5.

The character initially served as Calodan's magistrate before ultimately being defeated by Ahsoka to learn more about Grand Admiral Thrawn's return.

In Ahsoka, Elsbeth spearheads the mission to bring Thrawn back into the main galaxy after her escape from the New Republic.

Temuera Morrison

Lucasfilm

Temeura Morrison made his presence felt as Boba Fett in The Mandalorian Season 2, assisting Din Djarin to find Grogu and help him escape from the clutches of Moff Gideon.

Boba Fett and Djarin also teamed up several times in The Book of Boba Fett.

Morrison made a surprise return in Ahsoka Episode 5 as the voice of Rex, the Captain of the 501st Legion of Clone Troopers. Rex can be seen briefly interacting with Ahsoka during the Siege of Mandalore sequence.

Dave Filoni

Lucasfilm

Ahsoka creator, writer, and director Dave Filoni is not a stranger to being involved in cameos in his Star Wars shows.

In The Mandalorian, Filoni portrayed Trapper Wolf, a Rebel pilot working alongside Carson Teva.

Meanwhile, in the Rosario Dawson-led series, Filoni served as the voice of the fan-favorite droid, Chopper.

Dawn Dininger

Lucasfilm

Dawn Dininger served as a specialty costume manufacturer for The Mandalorian.

The stunt performer and actress also appeared as a Rodian Customer and a Desk Jockey in Chapter 18 and Chapter 21 respectively of The Mandalorian Season 3.

Dininger made her Star Wars return in Ahsoka as Lieutenant Mowaat, the Rodian New Republic X-Wing pilot seen in Episode 4.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

Lucasfilm

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee made his first appearance as New Republic X-Wing pilot Carson Teva in The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 2 (Chapter 10).

After an initial misunderstanding, Teva ultimately served as one of Din Djarin's loyal allies in the New Republic.

The actor came back as Carson Teva in Ahsoka Episodes 4 and 5 to aid Hera in finding Ahsoka and Sabine in Seatos.

Brendan Wayne

Lucasfilm

Brendan Wayne is one of the actors who portrays the Mandalorian under the helmet in the Pedro Pascal-led series.

In Ahsoka Episode 4, Wayne played Lieutenant Lander, one of the New Republic X-Wing pilots who joins Carson Teva and Hera in the mission to Seatos.

Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+.