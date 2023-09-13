Star Wars’ Captain Rex Just Made His Live-Action Debut (Photos)

Star Wars’ Captain Rex just made his first appearance in live-action thanks to Disney+'s Ahsoka series.

Captain Rex, Welcome to Live-Action

This article contains spoilers for Ahsoka Episode 5.

Fans were wondering when Captain Rex would make his live-action debut for a long time, and thanks to Ahsoka’s fifth episode, it‘s finally here.

The character is glimpsed while wearing the armor seen in The Clone Wars final season, as Ahsoka leads the 332nd Company into battle on Mandalore.

Lucasfilm

The moment takes place during Ahsoka Tano’s Force vision (or otherworldly experience), where a younger version of the hero is fighting her way through the chaos on Mandalore.

Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm was even able to get Temuera Morrison to voice a single line for the occasion, as Rex briefly interacts with Ahsoka: “Nice work commander. We’ll secure the perimeter.

Lucasfilm

Assuming those moments Ahsoka experienced were real-life events that played out in her actual life, then it would have taken place not long before the duo finds themselves aboard a spaceship when Order 66 is given.

Lucasfilm

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.