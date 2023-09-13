Star Wars’ Captain Rex Just Made His Live-Action Debut (Photos)

By Russ Milheim Posted:
Star Wars Captain Rex

Star Wars’ Captain Rex just made his first appearance in live-action thanks to Disney+'s Ahsoka series.

Captain Rex, Welcome to Live-Action

This article contains spoilers for Ahsoka Episode 5.

Fans were wondering when Captain Rex would make his live-action debut for a long time, and thanks to Ahsoka’s fifth episode, it‘s finally here.

The character is glimpsed while wearing the armor seen in The Clone Wars final season, as Ahsoka leads the 332nd Company into battle on Mandalore.

Clone Wars, Star Wars, Captain Rex
Lucasfilm

The moment takes place during Ahsoka Tano’s Force vision (or otherworldly experience), where a younger version of the hero is fighting her way through the chaos on Mandalore.

Ahsoka, Captain Rex
Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm was even able to get Temuera Morrison to voice a single line for the occasion, as Rex briefly interacts with Ahsoka: “Nice work commander. We’ll secure the perimeter.

Captain Rex, Ahsoka
Lucasfilm

Assuming those moments Ahsoka experienced were real-life events that played out in her actual life, then it would have taken place not long before the duo finds themselves aboard a spaceship when Order 66 is given.

Clone Wars, Star Wars, Ahsoka, Captain Rex
Lucasfilm

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

LATEST NEWS

Ahsoka's Clone Wars Flashbacks Explained: Anakin's True Role Revealed
Ahsoka Cast, Characters & Actors
Ariana Greenblatt's Young Ahsoka Just Made Star Wars History
Spider-Verse 2's Online Viewership Revealed Ahead of Streaming Release
Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Cast, Characters & Actors

TRENDING

Phineas and Ferb Revival Series Gets Exciting Announcement from Creator
Ahsoka Director Breaks Silence on Hayden Christensen's Anakin Role
Indiana Jones 5's Online Viewership Revealed Ahead of Disney+ Streaming Release
Vincent D'Onofrio's 2023 MCU Return is No Longer Happening (Report)
The Crown Season 6: Netflix Confirms Release Window With New Teaser