Star Wars Rebels: Zeb Orrelios Makes Surprise Return In The Mandalorian (Photos)

By Nathan Johnson Posted:

A major character from the animated Star Wars Rebels series made their live-action debut in Season 3, Episode 5 of The Mandalorian.

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 5 of The Mandalorian.

Zeb Orrelios Appears in The Mandalorian

In Chapter 21 of The Mandalorian, Garazeb Orrelios, better known as Zeb in Star Wars Rebels, made his live-action debut.

The character appeared early on in the episode in a saloon on a New Republic base when he talked with Paul Sun-Hyung Lee's Carson Teva.

The credits of the episode confirmed that Zeb was played by Steve Blum, the actor that voiced the Lasat in Rebels.

This episode also confirmed that, following Rebels, Zeb joined the ranks of the New Republic. Before this appearance, he was last seen in the Rebels epilogue with Agent Kallus as they traveled to Lira San.

