Star Wars: Live-Action Ezra Bridger's New Powers Revealed by Rumor

Eman Esfandi's Ezra Bridger will reportedly be more powerful in the upcoming Ahsoka series than he was in Star Wars Rebels, possibly even displaying some new Force abilities.

Ahsoka is set to premiere on Disney+ sometime in late Summer, more than likely in August or September.

It was already rumored in the past that Ahsoka would feature some never-before-seen elements, specifically when Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn are involved.

Apparently, there will be sequences involving new Stormtroopers that are led by Force-sensitive characters, one of which will be a corrupted Jedi.

Ezra Bridger's Rumored Force Abilities in Ahsoka

According to a recent rumor from Making Star Wars, Ezra Bridger will showcase new Force powers in the upcoming Ahsoka series that he did not display in Star Wars Rebels.

The rumor states that the upcoming show will contain a sequence involving Ezra using a new Force ability where he pushes a powerful mass of energy to cause a great deal of destruction.

It was compared to the way Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker uses the Force to knock down the rock hut that Rey is in on Ach-To when she is talking to Kylo Ren through their Force Dyad bond.

However, Ezra's use of the Force will look more like the "Hadouken," which is an ability from the Street Fighter video game franchise used by characters such as Ryu and Ken. When they use this ability, a large, blue ball of spirit energy is created and thrown toward an opponent.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The report also revealed what to expect when it comes to actually seeing Ezra on-screen and the state of mind that he will be in when he appears in Ahsoka.

The Jedi will apparently not have his lightsaber with him in the show and will be in uncharted territories not familiar to him or viewers.

Ezra will also reportedly have developed his own Force abilities since fans last saw him in Rebels that utilize martial arts. This will result in a different style of Force combat that fans won't be familiar with, as Ezra will apparently use it, along with his Force link to living animals, to fight "undead stormtroopers."

The report also stated that there is still a good chance that Ezra will use a lightsaber at some point during the series, but that there will also be a hefty amount of this martial arts-like hand-to-hand Force combat. It also included that Sabine Wren will be present, and will be using a lightsaber as well.

Ezra's Character Journey in Ahsoka

Star Wars Rebels centered around a core group of characters that each grew over the course of the series, but if there was one character that was highlighted above the rest, it was Ezra Bridger.

From starting out as a frightened kid that stole from the Empire just to stay alive, to becoming an extremely powerful Jedi that helped save all of Lothal, Ezra went through a huge transformation.

However, if these recent rumors are true, that was only the beginning for him.

Ezra has been in the Unknown Regions for a long time. He and Thrawn were shot into hyperspace with the Purrgil in 0 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin).

If Ahsoka takes place in the same year as Season 3 of The Mandalorian, which takes place in 11 ABY (After the Battle of Yavin), he will have been gone for 11 years.

Over this period of time, he will likely have developed even more Force abilities that are yet to be revealed, and he may even be somewhat hostile toward other people.

His connection with animals is apparently stronger than ever. If he is in a barren, unknown land that contains zombie-like Stormtroopers, it may take him a little while to get accustomed to being around actual people again.

Ahsoka is set to debut on Disney+ sometime in late Summer.