Ahsoka Disney+ Show Gets New Release Date Window (Report)

A new report revealed a promising update about the release window of Ahsoka on Disney+.

The upcoming Star Wars series is set to bring back Rosario Dawson's titular Jedi into the forefront after her memorable live-action appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

While Disney already confirmed the show's debut on Disney+ this year, its exact release date is unknown. However, an update could arrive sooner than later since its trailer will reportedly debut at Star Wars Celebration next month.

When Will Ahsoka Release on Disney+?

Star Wars

Per a report from Variety, Ahsoka is set to premiere on Disney+ in late summer (August or September of 2023).

This new release date window is a bit earlier than what fans have been expecting ever since lead star Rosario Dawson said that Ahsoka will "probably" be released in the fall after providing fans an update about the Haunted Mansion reboot:

“‘Ahsoka,’ that’s going to probably come out in the Fall. We’re going to have ‘Haunted Mansion’ coming out in August [this has been recently pushed to up to late July] first.”

Why Ahsoka's Summer Release is Perfect for Disney+

Lucasfilm seems poised to announce Ahsoka's official release date in next month's Star Wars Celebration, giving fans more reason to tune in at the said event. It's possible that it will be unveiled alongside its highly-anticipated trailer which will be full of exciting new footage.

A summer release date for Ahsoka would give fans enough breathing room after The Mandalorian ends on April 19.

Based on Disney+'s projected slate, there's a chance that Loki Season 2 could be the first in line to premiere before Ahsoka's eventual arrival.

If Marvel Studios decides to delay Loki Season 2, then it gives more reason for Rosario Dawson's Star Wars show to take the spotlight this summer.

Whatever the case, Ahsoka is expected to push the galaxy far, far, away into the forefront in 2023.