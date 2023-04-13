Ahsoka Season 2 Gets Release Update (Report)

Although Ahsoka Season 1 is on its way as the next new Star Wars show to release on Disney+, fans recently got a disappointing update for a potential Season 2.

While Star Wars has expanded mightily on Disney+ with multiple new seasons of television, most recently including Season 3 of The Mandalorian, not all of these series are guaranteed to continue for multiple years.

Ahsoka will mark the latest of these releases as Rosario Dawson gets her own solo series, which just had its first trailer debut at Star Wars Celebration in London.

But while this new series will mark Ahsoka's third live-action appearance, on top of her long run in animation, it appears that one season of her solo show may be all that's delivered.

Ahsoka Season 2 Not Guaranteed at Lucasfilm

Star Wars

The Hollywood Reporter revealed new information on Star Wars' plans for Ahsoka and why a second season isn't guaranteed.

The report shared details on the new theatrical movie highlighting MandoVerse storylines that will be directed by Dave Filoni, which will factor in Season 4 of The Mandalorian and a possible second season of Ahsoka. However, the latter isn't guaranteed to even get made. According to THR, a Season 2 release has yet to be greenlit and will depend on how well Season 1 performs with audiences.

During Disney's first-quarter earnings report in early February, the studio shared a first look at the year ahead, which included paperwork suggesting that Ahsoka may be in line for more than one season.

Dawson herself also spoke on her experience from Ahsoka with The Hollywood Reporter in September 2022, having just celebrated Sabine Wren star Natasha Liu Bordozzo's birthday. Although she was "sad because it’s almost over," she expressed hope to see the series move on to a second season as well:

"Mm-hmm. It was just her birthday! We both had our birthdays on this project, and it’s like we’re having the best birthday present ever in real time. But it’s already getting sad because it’s almost over. Hopefully, we’ll get a sequel!"

Will Ahsoka Get a Season 2 on Disney+?

While no Star Wars shows have been guaranteed to move into a second season, Ahsoka certainly has a chance, especially considering Rosario Dawson's expansive role in the greater MandoVerse.

But with Season 1 already building up plenty of excitement after the first look at its new characters, many are already hoping that Dawson will get the chance to continue her own solo story in the near future.

Looking at this report, should Ahsoka continue into a second season, it would be added to the story that's building up in the newly-confirmed MandoVerse crossover movie that will tie together The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew.

And with Ahsoka finally confirmed for this summer, it will be only a matter of time until fans see the results from the former Jedi's next journey, which is already being teased as well.

Ahsoka Season 1 will debut on Disney+ this August.