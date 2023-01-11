Disney+’s Ahsoka Rumored to Include Fan-Favorite Rebels Creature

Loth-wolves played a major role in Season 4 of Star Wars Rebels, and now it appears as though the animals will be returning for the Ahsoka series on Disney+.

Ahsoka is set to be released sometime later in the year, continuing the story of the Ghost crew after Ezra Bridger was lost in the unknown regions of the galaxy along with Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Many elements and characters from the animated Rebels series have already been confirmed for Ahsoka, such as the appearances of Sabine Wren and Hera Syndulla, played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, respectively.

According to a recent report, Rebels will have an even bigger impact on Ahsoka than previously thought, as Loth-wolves are now rumored to be present in the upcoming show.

Ahsoka Rides a Loth-Wolf

In a recent report from Making Star Wars, it was rumored that wolves will play a major role in Rosario Dawson’s upcoming Ahsoka series on Disney+.

However, instead of just being normal wolves, the animals will apparently be Loth-wolves, last seen in Season 4 of Star Wars Rebels.

Star Wars Rebels

Specifically, the report states that at least one Loth-wolf will not only be present but also will be ridden by Ahsoka at multiple points throughout the show. The crew apparently brought horses in for Dawson to ride during filming, similar to how the Orbacks were handled in The Rise of Skywalker. It was also stated that the crew may have constructed a puppet-like wolf head to appear in certain shots.

The Loth-wolf will apparently be featured throughout the series at different points. The report goes on to add that there are multiple action scenes featuring Ahsoka riding the wolf, and also some sequences where it is just on-screen with the titular character.

Dave Filoni

Ahsoka’s wolf will reportedly be nicknamed “Doom,” which is notable due to Season 4 of Star Wars Rebels. In the animated series, a white Loth-wolf continually appeared to Ezra Bridger and Kanan Jarrus, often saying the word “Dume” to them.

Kanan’s name when he was a Jedi Padawan was Caleb Dume, but he changed it following Order 66 in an attempt to not be caught by the Empire as they continued to hunt down any remaining Jedi.

When Kanan ultimately perished in Season 4 of Rebels, the Loth-wolves that would appear to Ezra and Kanan brought Ezra to an even bigger wolf which acted as the manifestation of Kanan’s will in the Force. This could mean that the same wolf in Rebels, which was essentially filled with Kanan’s spirit, will likely be the same wolf that is in Ahsoka.

Is Kanan in the Ahsoka Series?

The short answer is yes, but in a strange way. It is known in Star Wars that the “souls” of Jedi are able to live on past the death of their physical bodies. When Obi-Wan was killed in A New Hope and Yoda peacefully passed on in Return of the Jedi, their bodies disappeared, but their spirits continued to live on through the Force in the form of Force ghosts.

The same principle applied to Kanan when he was killed in Rebels. Even though he didn’t return to his friends as a ghost, he was able to manifest himself into a Loth-wolf and help Ezra even though he had technically died.

The giant wolf in Rebels isn’t a direct reincarnation of Kanan, but part of Kanan still lives inside the wolf, and the series director Dave Filoni said himself that the “Dume” wolf couldn’t exist until Kanan had died.

If the wolf that appears in Ahsoka is in fact the same wolf that is in Season 4 of Star Wars Rebels, Kanan will technically be a part of the series, even if it is in the form of his spirit being manifested into an animal that has a strong connection with the Force.