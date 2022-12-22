Star Wars: Live-Action Hera Syndulla Actress Reportedly Revealed

The actress playing Hera Syndulla in Ahsoka on Disney+ has reportedly been revealed.

Ahsoka Tano may be the lead of her upcoming Disney+ series, but Star Wars fans are equally excited about her supporting characters, the live-action versions of the cast of Star Wars Rebels.

In addition to Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka, the 2023 series is shaping up to be a quasi-sequel to the Star Wars animated show which ran from 2014-2018 and centered on the rebel crew of the Ghost.

However, all throughout 2022, Lucasfilm remained silent on who had been cast to play a key Rebels character, the Twi'lek pilot and rebel leader, Hera Syndulla.

That is, until now.

Hera Syndulla Actress Revealed

As reported by the Bespin Bulletin, actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead has been cast to play the live-action version of Hera Syndulla in Ahsoka for Disney+.

Back in January, it was revealed that Lucasfilm had cast the actress in the upcoming Star Wars Disney+ series, but her role was unknown.

While Winstead is known for her roles in Fargo and Birds of Prey, she's no stranger to that galaxy far, far away as she's in a relationship with Ewan McGregor, the star of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Hera Syndulla has been seen in an Ahsoka teaser at Star Wars Celebration. However, her character was only shown from behind, adding to the mystery about who Lucasfilm had cast and teasing what's to come.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!