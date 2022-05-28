New Ahsoka Trailer Features Hera Syndulla, Sabine Wren & More (Description)

In the years following The Mandalorian on Disney+, the lines between the various Star Wars mediums have blurred. As Lucasfilm Executive Dave Filoni transitioned from animating The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels to live-action on Disney+, so did his characters. And, come 2023, Filoni's most popular heroine, Ahsoka Tano, is set to receive her own Disney+ series titled Ahsoka.

Leading up to this series, Ahsoka Tano cameoed in both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. But before that, the former Padawan appeared in Star Wars: Rebels where she not only faced her former master but also helped the Rebels crew in their fight against the Empire.

While Ahsoka is set after Return of the Jedi and within the Mandoverse, it's no secret that her solo series would involve the surviving members of the Rebels family; and now, fans are getting a first look at their live-action reunion.

Ahsoka Trailer Reveals Hera Syndulla & Sabine Wren

Star Wars

The first teaser trailer for the Ahsoka on Disney+ was released at Star Wars Celebration 2022, featuring a first look at the characters from the Star Wars: Rebels animated series in live-action.

The footage begins with a view of Hera Syndulla and Ahsoka from behind. This is followed by a shot of what may be the interior of the Ghost, and then a hand that may be trying to use the Force to reach a cup is shown.

What appears to be Ahsoka's hand touches engravings carved into the ground; and along with a close-up of a droid who bears a strong resemblance to Huyang, Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka is seen removing her hood.

The teaser ends with a rear view of Sabine Wren, played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and the same mural of the Rebels crew which served as the ending to the Star Wars: Rebels series.

While Bordizzo's Sabine says nothing in this teaser, the shot seems to be the same moment from the series finale where Sabine says, "Ezra's out there somewhere, and it's time to bring him home."

Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm has yet to confirm who will be playing Hera Syndulla, Ezra Bridger, or Grand Admiral Thrawn. However, the cantankerous droid Chopper is expected to be part of the series.

Ahsoka's New Quest and Her Rebels Reunion

Star Wars: Rebels ran for four seasons from 2014 through 2018 and is set before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and A New Hope. The show also served as a sort of spin-off to The Clone Wars in that it revisited certain characters from that animated show, including Captain Rex, Maul, and Ahsoka Tano.

The core Rebels cast consisted of pilot Hera Syndulla, Jedi Padawan survivor Kanan Jarrus, artist and Mandalorian fighter, Sabine Wren, Lasat warrior Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios, and young Jedi-in-training, Ezra Bridger.

In addition to villains ranging from the Grand Inquisitor to Darth Vader, the Rebels often squared off against Grand Admiral Thrawn who - along with Ezra - disappeared into hyperspace at the end of the series, leaving fans to speculate about their whereabouts.

Both the Star Wars Rebels epilogue and Ahsoka Tano's cameo in The Mandalorian, confirm that Sabine and Ahsoka are going to be looking for Thrawn and Ezra. And, given this newly revealed footage, it looks like this Disney+ series is going to accomplish just that.

The series is also expected to further explore the World Between Worlds, which was first introduced in Star Wars: Rebels and appears to be reflected in the show's logo. Recently leaked set photos also suggest the presence of Jedi temple ruins, which may play into some of the imagery revealed in this teaser.

While Lucasfilm has yet to confirm Ahsoka's release date, fans can expect it to follow Season 3 of The Mandalorian, which premieres in February of 2023.