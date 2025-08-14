MCU: New Report Reveals Why Doctor Doom Wants Baby Franklin (And It's So Important)

One recent report regarding Avengers: Doomsday revealed exactly why Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom wants and needs Franklin Richards, and it could set up the overarching plot point of the upcoming team-up film. Avengers: Doomsday is currently in the midst of production. With the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, fans got a chance to see the first real thread of connective tissue that directly ties Doctor Doom to the MCU in the film's mid-credits scene, where Doom was shown interacting with Franklin Richards.

An industry insider recently revealed the exact reason Doctor Doom sought out Franklin Richards during the mid-credits scene of The Fantastic Four, and why Doom wants Franklin for Avengers: Doomsday. Despite being a child, Franklin will seemingly play a major role in Doomsday's story, as he is directly tied to Doctor Doom's main goal.

According to Cosmic Circus writer and industry insider Alex Perez in a recent Q&A, Doctor Doom's motivations in Avengers: Doomsday will center around "incursions that are happening." The character, who MCU veteran Robert Downey Jr. will portray, apparently views those incursions "as a danger to the Multiverse," and he needs Franklin Richards' help to stop them:

"He sees the incursions that are happening as a danger to the Multiverse, and he wants to put a stop to it using a young Franklin Richards. He sees himself as the hero in this story and will do whatever it takes to make sure he stays on top."

Perez also revealed in a separate comment during the Q&A that Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom will be "the main character" and "hero" of Avengers: Doomsday. It is worth noting that he will still be the movie's antagonist, but, according to the report, Doom will be portrayed in a similar manner to the way Thanos was in Avengers: Infinity War. Where that film was Thanos' story and the plot revolved around him, Doomsday will seemingly be Doom's story, and he will be the center of its main storyline:

"The only thing I can say for sure is that the main character, or 'hero' for 'Avengers: Doomsday,' will be Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, in the same way Josh Brolin’s Thanos was the main character of 'Avengers: Infinity War.'"

Marvel Studios has already revealed a major portion of the main cast for Avengers: Doomsday, which is expected to include Marvel heroes and actors from different franchises and decades. Doomsday is currently slated to be released on December 18, 2026.

How Will Doctor Doom Stop Multiversal Incursions?

Marvel Studios

Doctor Doom is a powerful character in Marvel lore, but Franklin Richards is on a completely different level. Doctor Doom needs him in Avengers: Doomsday to stop the incursions from happening and keep the Multiverse intact due to Franklin's abilities.

In the comics, Franklin was even able to restore the Multiverse after incursions had taken place, so Doom will likely want to use Franklin's powers to do the same in the MCU universe. However, Doom doesn't want to save the Multiverse out of the goodness of his heart, but likely rather to make himself appear as the savior of universes so that he can rule over them and be worshipped by their inhabitants.

It is worth mentioning that, in Avengers: Doomsday, Doom will almost definitely cross paths with Loki at some point since he will be so involved with the Multiverse. It was already teased that Loki will play an insanely important role in Doomsday, and one would have to assume that paying a visit to the God of Stories will be at the top of Doom's list early on in the film.

Loki has also become an extremely powerful character in the MCU, but, once again, if Doom has Franklin by his side, Loki may be in for more than he can handle.