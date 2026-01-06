Deadpool 3 Actor Reportedly Recast As Obscure Spider-Man 4 Villain

One Deadpool & Wolverine villain actor has reportedly been recast as another Marvel villain for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Even with Spider-Man 4 having wrapped principal photography ahead of its July 31 release date, there continues to be confusion and discussion surrounding its main villain. In the meantime, Marvel Studios has pulled together a host of street-level rogues who will undoubtably have varying degrees of importance in the larger tale.

According to a report from Cryptic HD Quality, actor Billy Clements will play the cyborg Daredevil villain Ramrod in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This comes after he appeared as another obscure street-level villain in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Marvel

Clements has had credits in Eternals, Black Widow, and Secret Invasion, but his biggest MCU credit so far came in Deadpool 3. He featured as The Russian (a Punisher villain) in The Void where he served as one of Cassandra Nova's henchmen before he was blown into smithereens by Channing Tatum's Gambit.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man will have his work cut out for him in Brand New Day, as his next batch of rogues now includes Michael Mando's Scorpion, Billy Clements' Ramrod, and Marvin Jones III's Tombstone. Boomerang and Tarantula's castings are still to be revealed and the movie's main villain remains a curious mystery.

Does Spider-Man 4's Newest Villain Hint at Daredevil's Return?

Marvel Studios

Ramrod is one of seven Marvel villains who have been reported to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with most expecting his role to be rather minor. After all, not only is Ramrod something of a deep cut from comics who has only faced Daredevil, but he will also be played by a lesser-known actor in Billy Clements.

As Spider-Man 4 builds a growing roster of villains, perhaps he could feature in a montage of Peter Parker's super heroics since No Way Home. Alternatively, he could serve as a fitting henchman to crime boss Tombstone.

There's no denying that Ramrod's status as a Daredevil villain will only fuel hopes that Charlie Cox could reprise his street-level superhero in Brand New Day, especially as he won't be the Man Without Fear's only villain to appear.

Beyond just that, one of his most beloved Netflix allies, Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple, has also surprisingly been reported to appear. This is especially notable as the Night Nurse hasn't been seen since the Netflix era and this will mark her first Marvel Studios appearance after sitting out Daredevil: Born Again (so far).

While Daredevil's heroic antithesis Punisher (Jon Bernthal) will also be coming along for the ride, it sadly seems Cox himself isn't part of the cast, as the actor has denied him being involved on multiple occasions, as have numerous insiders.