Spider-Man 4: All 7 Villains Reported to Appear, Ranked by Threat Level

Spider-Man: Brand New Day features seven reported villains, each with varying strengths that could further test Tom Holland's Peter Parker. The upcoming solo adventure of the MCU's friendly neighborhood hero will introduce a plethora of villains as Peter continues to navigate the new normal of fighting street-level threats after Doctor Strange's spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home erased his identity.

As filming continues for Brand New Day, the list of rumored and reported villains continues to grow, suggesting that this movie may deliver one of the most significant challenges in Spider-Man's young superhero career. While the identity of Spider-Man 4's main villain is still being kept under wraps, some key antagonists will make Peter's life more complicated.

Every Reported Spider-Man Villain in 'Brand New Day,' Ranked By Threat Level

7. Boomerang

Marvel

Boomerang (whose real name is Fred Myers) is one of the reported villains who will duke it out against Spider-Man in his fourth solo installment.

The antagonist is an expert marksman who uses weaponized boomerangs to eliminate his target. Outside of his boomerangs, this Marvel foe is not much of a threat to Spider-Man, considering that the web-slinger's Spider Sense can easily allow him to avoid his attacks.

6. Ramrod

Marvel

There are two iterations of Ramrod in the Marvel Comics universe. The first version of Ramrod is a mutant villain from Marvel Comics who can control and manipulate wood. Another version of Ramrod is a half-human, half-cyborg villain who became a dangerous foe against Daredevil.

Due to the street-level nature of Spider-Man's new saga, it's reasonable to assume that the version of Ramrod that will be seen in Spider-Man 4 will be the cyborg villain. Ramrod's cybernetic enhancements grant him superhuman strength, enabling him to stand toe to toe with Spider-Man during an intense clash. Still, this doesn't make Ramrod a significant threat to Marvel's webhead.

5. Tarantula

Marvel

Another rumored villain to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Tarantula, a former terrorist-turned-gun-for-hire (whose real name is Anton Miguel Rodriguez) who was injected with a mutagenic serum, prompting him to transform into a monstrous spider creature.

What makes Tarantula more threatening than the others is the fact that he has enhanced abilities, and his monstrous nature could prove to be a formidable challenge for Spider-Man. Tarantula's suit also has razor-sharp retractable spikes that can inject poison into his enemies.

4. Tombstone

Marvel

Marvel Studios made history by tapping Spider-Verse voice actor Marvin Jones III to portray the live-action version of Tombstone in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Tombstone is a formidable villain who is nearly invulnerable to almost any attack, making him a dangerous threat against Spider-Man. Aside from his innate strength, he is also an expert in hand-to-hand combat and has an army of evildoers at his disposal. Still, Spider-Man, at full strength, can knock out Tombstone at will.

3. Scorpion

Marvel

Following his debut in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Michael Mando's Mac Gargan returns with a much-needed upgrade against Spider-Man because he is expected to transform into a full-fledged villain known as the Scorpion. Set photos hinted that Gargan will likely escape prison, which would then lead to his eventual battle against Spider-Man.

Scorpion is a dangerous threat due to his mechanized suit, which features a tail that can pierce through steel and inject lethal venom into its victims. Given his confirmed animosity against Spider-Man, combined with his powerful suit, Scorpion can take down the web-slinger if given the chance.

2. Mind Control Villain

Marvel

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is rumored to feature a villain who has the power of mind control (according to Daniel Richtman). The villain's identity remains unknown, but a mind-control-infused foe could prove deadly and dangerous against Spider-Man due to its telepathic attacks that could effortlessly shut him down.

While Spider-Man has perhaps one of the strongest wills in the Marvel universe, the same couldn't be said for other characters. Having a villain who has mind control means that he or she can affect other protagonists (like Hulk and the Punisher) and lure them into attacking Spider-Man.

1. Savage Hulk

Marvel

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is confirmed to feature the return of Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, and the Avenger will have a scary upgrade due to the rumored comeback of his Savage Hulk persona.

The Infinity Saga proved how dangerous a rampaging Savage Hulk really was, and he could be the most significant single threat against Spider-Man in Brand New Day. It would take the combined effort of the web-slinger and Punisher to bring him down (not kill him), and New York is not safe if Savage Hulk remains out in the open.

The inclusion of a mind control-based villain puppeteering Savage Hulk makes the Avenger even more terrifying because he has no control over his own actions.