Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Introduces a Brand New Matt Murdock

Fans have followed Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio's Daredevil and Kingpin since Netflix's original series, but now, Born Again will introduce versions of the characters that fans haven't seen before. Season 2 of the beloved Marvel Studios Disney+ series picks up a few months after the events of Season 1 and sees Matt Murdock and Karen Page struggling to stay afloat amid the resistance to Kingpin's authoritarian takeover of New York City.

The Direct's Russ Milheim sat down with Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, who explained how Season 2 will showcase fresh sides of their characters that audiences aren't familiar with.

"This is a Matt Murdock who is really beaten down, really disillusioned, really tired, and he's doubting his decision-making," Cox revealed, adding that while Daredevil is "not someone who's unused to doubt, but it's usually something he's experienced as it pertains to his faith."

Because of where Matt Murdock is, "he's relying very heavily on Karen Page" in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. "He's asking her opinion" and "having her guide him," which essentially means that Matt is "leaving the judgment and the decision-making to her." Cox said that he feels "it's kind of fun to see a superhero [have] that level of doubt and vulnerability," which, in this circumstance, also opens the door for audiences to see "a really cool, kick ass Karen Page for the first time."

As for Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, the actor teased that "the last couple of episodes of Season 2 are going to make the audience wonder where Fisk is at" and that the events of this season are going to give a "sense that he's not going to be the same." He explained how "the last two episodes of Season 2... affects him in an enormous way," something that will "lead into the third season."

More from Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio can be read and viewed below, including a conversation with showrunner Dario Scardapane and executive producer Sana Amanat. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 hits Disney+ on March 24.

New Sides of Daredevil & Kingpin in Born Again Season 2

Disney+

Matt Murdock Is "Beaten Down, Really Disillusioned, Really Tied, and He's Doubting His Decision-Making."

The Direct: "You guys have played these characters for so long, you know, over 40 episodes of television. Can you guys tease for Season 2, and even further, what new sides of your characters' fans will get to see?"

Charlie Cox: From Matt's perspective, this is a Matt Murdock who is really beaten down, really disillusioned, really tired, and he's doubting his decision-making more than he ever has in the past. You know, Matt Murdock is not someone who's unused to doubt, but it's usually something he's experienced as it pertains to his faith, whereas in this instance, he's really unsure about the course of action he needs to take. What's fun about that is he's relying very heavily on Karen Page. He's asking her opinion. He's having her guide him. It's almost like she is acting him, and he then executes. And he's leaving the judgment and the decision-making to her. So that's something that's kind of new for this character. And it's kind of fun to see a superhero [have] that level of doubt and vulnerability, I hope, and it also means on the flip side of that coin is that we get to see a really cool, kick ass Karen Page for the first time.

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Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio went on to tease that the end of Season 2 will send Kingpin spiraling down a dark, dangerous, and new path that audiences haven't seen before:

Vincent D'Onofrio: I think that the last couple of episodes of Season 2 are going to make the audience wonder where Fisk is at, and what he's going to do... and there is a sense that he's not going to be the same. And I think that's different for our show. I think we've laid a lot on the second, last two episodes, on the last two episodes of Season 2, and I think it affects him in an enormous way. which will lead into the third season.

The full Daredevil: Born Again interviews, including a conversation with Dario Scardapane and Sana Amanat, can be seen below: