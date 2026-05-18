It's Officially The End of an Era For Star Wars On Disney+

Lucasfilm is officially ending its seven-year streak of live-action Star Wars Disney+ series in 2026. Up until Disney+'s launch, Star Wars' only TV ventures came through animated shows like The Clone Wars, Rebels, and Resistance. Therefore, when Disney+ launched in 2019, one of the biggest selling points was the promise of blockbuster-scale Star Wars storytelling on TV, which has since spawned many shows like The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor.

Disney's 2026 Upfronts presentation confirmed that Ahsoka Season 2 has been delayed out of 2026 and will now be released in early 2027. That delay leaves only the theatrical Mandalorian & Grogu and several animated shows in this year's Star Wars slate, making 2026 the first year not to include a new live-action show in the galaxy far, far away since Disney+ launched in 2019.

Ahsoka's delay is surprising, given that filming took place from April to October 2025, meaning that it will spend over a year in post-production. Many have speculated that Ahsoka Season 2 will undergo major reshoots, possibly adjusting its endgame since Lucasfilm seems to be saying goodbye to the MandoVerse.

Lucasfilm consistently offered at least one new season of Star Wars TV every year from 2019 to 2025, but that streak has sadly come to an end...

2019 - The Mandalorian Season 1

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Disney+ launched in November 2019 with The Mandalorian's series premiere, introducing Din Djarin and his force-wielding foster, Baby Yoda, and propelling lead actor Pedro Pascal into the global superstar that he is today. This also marked the beginning of the MandoVerse, and multi-series (and now movie) connected storyline exploring the Empire remnants shortly after the original trilogy's events.

2020 - The Mandalorian Season 2

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Just one year later, The Mandalorian was back for Season 2 in December 2020, fulfilling a hunger for blockbuster storytelling during the pandemic. Beyond continuing the space-faring adventures of Din Djarin and Baby Yoda, later revealed to be called Grogu, the sophomore season brought in other familiar Star Wars icons, like Luke Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan, and Boba Fett.

2021 - The Book of Boba Fett

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After being announced with The Mandalorian Season 2's post-credits scene, Temuera Morrison's iconic bounty hunter went solo in The Book of Boba Fett, only to leave many disappointed when it positioned a once-feared villain as a dull crime boss and sheriff figure on Tatooine. The series made an especially strange decision to use almost two of its episodes as The Mandalorian Season 2.5.

2022 - Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor Season 1

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2022 was a historic year for live-action Star Wars TV, marking the first time that fans enjoyed two shows in a single year. Sadly, Ewan McGregor's return as Obi-Wan Kenobi (rumored for a second season) and his mission to rescue a young Leia Organa were a letdown for many. However, in the same year, Rogue One prequel Andor shone bright with its gorgeous tale of the Rebellion's beginnings.

2023 - The Mandalorian Season 3, Ahsoka Season 1

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After taking a year out, the MandoVerse made a splash in 2023, starting with The Mandalorian Season 3, which faced criticism for an apparent quality decline and for shifting focus away from the titular Din Djarin. That was followed by Ahsoka, bringing back Anakin Skywalker's former Padawan, along with members of the Rebels cast, to set up a larger MandoVerse mystery and the live-action Thrawn.

2024 - The Acolyte, Skeleton Crew

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Star Wars' most divisive series, The Acolyte, was perhaps its most unique, exploring the emergence of the dark side during the High Republic, although it was canceled after just one season on Disney+. The year ended with the MandoVerse's most disconnected chapter, Skeleton Crew, in which a group of kids ended up lost in space with Jude Law's Jod Na Nawood, a force-sensitive pirate.

2025 - Andor Season 2

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Star Wars' most recent live-action TV show marked the continuation of what many fans argue was its best ever: Andor. Much like its predecessor, Andor Season 2 featured 12 episodes but was uniquely structured into four three-episode arcs, each exploring a year in the life of Diego Luna's Cassian Andor, leading up to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, in which the Rebel hero debuted in 2016.

Lucasfilm Is Refocussing Star Wars' TV Future on Animation, And That's Great

For the first time since Disney+ launched, there are no signs of any more live-action streaming projects or seasons in development beyond the next MandoVerse release, Ahsoka Season 2. The studio is reportedly waiting to see how the Jedi-led series performs before committing to further ventures, meaning that, at the very least, there may be something of a content gap after Ahsoka.

It's also entirely possible that Disney and Lucasfilm are intentionally putting a hold on live-action Star Wars shows, as it brings the franchise back to theaters with The Mandalorian & Grogu and Starfighter. Keeping live-action tales exclusively on the big screen while padding the Disney+ slate with animated projects may drive audiences to see its movies more as theatrical events.

Notably, Marvel Studios has recently been making changes to its Disney+ strategy, prioritizing shows with multi-season potential that can be made annually and on a slightly lower budget, like Daredevil: Born Again. That would be hard to achieve in the galactic realm of Star Wars while still exploring planets and alien species, but perhaps there may be a realm for a smaller-scale character-focused tale.

In the meantime, Lucasfilm is reportedly going big on new animated projects, which ought to fill the void, especially with the highly acclaimed Maul: Shadow Lord returning for a second season. In general, Star Wars' true TV roots lie in the limitless potential of animation, where it has found great success with The Clone Wars and Rebels, and returning to that focus may be no bad thing.