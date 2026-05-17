Dune Part 3 is set to push House Atreides to the forefront as Paul Atreides' complex rule as Emperor of Arrakis begins. The upcoming film is set roughly 17 years after the events of Dune: Part Two, chronicling the story of House Atreides as they navigate the reality that Paul is the most powerful human in history and is worshipped as a messiah.

At this point in the story, House Atreides' family tree blends bloodlines from the core family, House Corrino, House Harkonnen, and Fremen heritage. While there are new and familiar members, House Atreides still emphasizes themes of honor, loyalty, and strategic alliance, anchored by the weight of the prophecy Paul Atreides carries.

Dune: Part Three is set to premiere in theaters on December 18, the same day as Avengers: Doomsday.

Dune Part 3 Family Tree: House Atreides Relatives & How They're Connected

The Direct

House Atreides

Paul Atreides

Warner Bros.

At the center of the story in Dune: Part Three is Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), the son of Leto I Atreides and Lady Jessica, and the brother of Alia Atreides. Paul is also the political husband of Princess Irulan, the biological father of the twins Leto II and Ghanima Atreides, the grandson of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen through Jessica, and the son-in-law of former Emperor Shaddam IV.

Paul's rule as Padishah Emperor and his Kwisatz Haderach powers essentially shape the entire family's fate, not just in the threequel but across the franchise.

Dune 3 will completely shift Paul's hero's journey from the first two movies, turning him from a messiah into a dangerous tyrant trapped by his own success.

Chani

Warner Bros.

Chani (Zendaya) served as Paul's Fremen romantic partner and true love, but her demeanor toward Paul changed after his turn into the "dark side" at the end of Dune: Part Two.

Chani was the mother of Leto II and Ghanima Atreides, but she is not a legal wife in the Imperium's eyes because that title belonged to Princess Irulan.

Chani had no direct blood relation to the other characters listed in the House Atreides, but her becoming the mother of their heirs underscored her importance to the next generation.

Princess Irulan

Warner Bros.

Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh) is the daughter of former Emperor Shaddam IV and the political wife of Paul Atreides. The marriage between Atreides and Irulan was born out of necessity to legitimize Paul's rule as Emperor. As a member of House Corrino, she provides the legal bridge between the old Imperium and House Atreides.

Irulan is more than just a princess and Paul's wife in the world of Dune. She is also a competent historian and a master political manipulator behind the scenes.

Alia Atreides

Warner Bros.

Aila Atreides is the younger sister of Paul Atreides, who is expected to play a major role in Dune: Part Three as one of the key players in trying to destabilize and remove her own brother from the throne.

Aila eventually became romantically involved with Hayt (the Duncan Idaho ghola), but she tragically killed him after she was possessed by the memories of her ancestor, Baron Vladimir Harkonnen.

Hayt

Warner Bros.

In the world of Dune, a Hayt is a flesh replica grown from cells, and this version is based on the original Duncan Idaho. Created by the Tleilaxu, Hayt is designed as a gift to Paul Atreides, intended as a psychological weapon to destroy him from within.

However, Hayt eventually struggles between his programming and the resurfacing memories of the late Duncan Idaho, leading to his inner turmoil that makes for a compelling narrative on-screen.

Leto I Atreides

Warner Bros.

Leto I Atreides was the late Duke of Caladan who died in the first Dune movie after being killed by Harkonnen forces in Arrakis. He is the father of Paul and Aila Atreides and the husband of Lady Jessica.

Leto's legacy sent shockwaves across the Dune franchise, echoing through the first two movies because he embodied the ideal Atreides virtues. His death marked the fall of a Great House, triggering a domino effect that completely changed the world's trajectory through Paul's story.

Lady Jessica

Warner Bros.

Lady Jessica is the wife of Leto I Atreides and mother of Paul and Alia. She is the biological daughter of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, secretly placed in the Atreidies line via the Breeding program.

As the Bene Gesserit Reverend Mother, Lady Jessica was instrumental in training Paul in the Bene Gesserit ways while pulling the strings from behind to ensure that her son gained political power.

Lady Jessica is confirmed to have only a minor role in Dune: Part Three, but she is expected to remain as a powerful figure behind the scenes.

Duncan Idaho

Warner Bros.

While Jason Momoa's Duncan Idaho already died in the first movie, his cells were used to create the ghola Hayt in Dune: Part Three, making him an integral part of the franchise despite his death.

The real Duncan Idaho was the original human swordmaster and loyal ally of Leto I Atreides and Paul Atreides, cementing his place in the Atreides inner circle.

Shaddam IV

Warner Bros.

Emperor Shaddam IV served as the ruler of the Known Universe before Paul took over in Dune: Part Two. He is the father of Princess Irulan and the head of House Corrino.

While he took a step back at the end of Dune: Part Two, his Corrino house still plays a crucial role in establishing the legitimacy of Paul's reign through his marriage to Irulan.

Vladimir Harkonnen

Warner Bros.

Vladimir Harkonnen served as the archrival of House Atreides and the ultimate big bad responsible for the death of Leto I Atreides on Arrakis. However, he was secretly the biological father of Lady Jessica, making him the grandfather of Paul Atreides.

Despite his death in Dune: Part Two, Harkonnen is still expected to play a crucial role in the shadows by influencing Aila Atreides to turn against her own brother.

Leto II Atreides

Leto II Atreides is the son of Paul and Chani and the twin brother of Ghanima.

He and his twin sister are pre-born, carrying ancestral memories. In the far future of the Dune franchise, Leto II is expected to become the God Emperor, following in his father's footsteps and securing humanity's future through his tyrannical rule.

Ghanima Atreides

Ghanima Atreides is Leto II's twin sister and the daughter of Paul and Chani. In the grand scheme of things, Ghanima represents the continuation of the Atreides and Fremen bloodline.

Given that she was pre-born, Ghanima has full adult consciousness and access to the genetic memories of all her female ancestors, as well as Bene Gesserit-level skills.