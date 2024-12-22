HBO's Dune: Prophecy features two Harkonnen sisters at the heart of the show, but Episode 3 gave new insight into their expanded family tree.

The new sci-fi series is a prequel set 10,000 years before Denis Villeneuve's Dune movies. Based on Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson's Great Schools of Dune novels, Dune: Prophecy examines the beginnings of the supernatural sisterhood known as the Bene Gesserit.

Dune: Prophecy Harkonnen Family Tree Explained

The Direct

Valya Harkonnen

HBO

At the center of the Bene Gesserit in Dune: Prophecy is Valya Harkonnen, the reigning Mother Superior, played by Emily Watson.

Valya has long dreamed of restoring her family's status after the Harkonnens were branded cowards in the war with the Thinking Machines.

Valya is a sibling to Tula and Griffin and the daughter of Sonia and Vergyl.

Tula Harkonnen

HBO

Joining Valya in the leadership of the sisterhood is Tula, a Reverend Mother. The siblings run the Sisterhood to their ends as they seek to re-establish their house's power by pulling the strings in the Imperium.

Tula is portrayed by Emma Canning in her younger years and by Olivia Williams as an adult. Like her sister, Tula has a hatred for the Atreides for the hand they played in her brother's death and seeks vengeance upon them.

Harrow Harkonnen

HBO

Sanditon and Shadow & Bone star Edward Davis appears in Dune: Prophecy as Harrow Harkonnen. The nephew of Valya and Tula, Harrow is the reigning Baron of House Harkonnen in the present timeline.

Harrow is described as someone wishing to elevate the status of his house, although he seemingly does not get on with his aunts, who continue to refuse his requests for a Trusthsayer from the sisterhood.

Evgeny Harkonnen

HBO

Once engrossed in the complicated Game of Thrones family tree, Mark Addy now plays a disgraced member of House Harkonnen in Dune: Prophecy.

Addy's Evgeny Harkonnen is Valya and Tula's uncle. He is particularly vindictive against Valya for joining the Sisterhood, which he believes further disgraces the name Harkonnen.

Sonya Harkonnen

HBO

Sonya is the mother of the three Harkonnen children, Valya, Tula, and Griffin, and is married to their father, Vergyl.

Polly Walker plays Sonya and is known for her roles in Bridgerton, Cursed, and Pennyworth. A notable moment occurs with Sonia in Episode 3 of Dune: Prophecy after Valya dares to use the Voice to threaten her mother's life.

Vergyl Harkonnen

HBO

Married to Sonia, Vergyl is Tula and Valya's father, played by The Diplomat and Secret Invasion cast member David Bark-Jones. Vergyl and Sonia are resigned to their family's fate in exile, which angers Valya.

Griffin Harkonnen

HBO

The final member of the Harkonnen family in Dune: Prophecy is Griffin, Valya and Tulya's ill-fated brother (played by The School For Good and Evil star Earl Cave).

When Vorian Atreides arrives at the Harkonnen's home, it is to much disgust from Valya. Griffin tries to soothe her sister by forging a better trade deal between the Atriedes and Harkonnens, but one night, he is killed by an unnamed assailant who Valya believes the Atreides sent.

Griffin's death is the catalyst that sets off the Harkonnen sisters' plans for revenge. Their actions result in them taking out a chunk of the Atreides family line. Little do they know how important an Atreides becomes 10,000 years later.

New episodes of Dune: Prophecy are released on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Max.