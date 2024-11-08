Given her upcoming roles in Amazon Prime Video's Citadel: Honey Bunny and HBO's Dune: Prophecy, fans want to know more about Irish actress Emma Canning.

In Citadel: Honey Bunny, an Indian spy action series, Canning plays Dahlia Archer. The show, a spin-off of the American series Citadel (and its upcoming Season 2), follows stuntman Bunny and actress Honey as they are drawn into a world of espionage and later must reunite to protect their daughter.

In Dune: Prophecy, a sci-fi prequel series on HBO, Emma portrays a young Tula Harkonnen. Set 10,000 years before the events of Dune: Part 2 and its array of box office records, the series explores the origins of the Bene Gesserit, focusing on sisters Valya and Tula Harkonnen.

Meet Emma Canning - Biography Details

Emma Canning

Emma Canning Graduated from Guildhall School

Emma graduated from the Guildhall School of Music & Drama, where she developed her skills through an array of roles.

According to the Guildhall School profile website, during her 2018-2019 training, Emma portrayed diverse characters, such as Isabella in Measure for Measure, the prophetic Cassandra in Agamemnon, and the spirited Hoyden in The Relapse.

She also showcased her creative voice by writing and directing Cardio, a unique piece performed at Guildhall.

Beyond acting, Emma's talents extended to poetry, earning her second place in The Josephine Hart Poetry Prize in 2018. She also gained additional experience with the Wind-Up Penguin Theatre Company.

Emma Is Best Known for Masters of the Air

Emma is making an impression with her role in the Apple TV+ war drama Masters of the Air. In this series, based on Donald L. Miller’s book, Emma portrays Helen, a volunteer for the American Red Cross stationed in England during World War II.

Helen forms a close bond with Lt. Nash amid the perilous missions of the 100th Bomb Group, a unit undertaking dangerous bombing runs over German-occupied Europe.

The 5'5" actress has appeared in various roles, including Isabelle in the supernatural series The Irregulars, Young Antonia in the historical drama Domina, and Judy Sears in the film Trouble in Mind.

Rumors previously surfaced that actor Paul Mescal, taking over as Lucius in Gladiator 2, was spotted with Emma Canning, sparking speculation of a romance.

Roughly nine months ago, the two were seen strolling together, and some onlookers commented on their relaxed demeanor.

However, Mescal’s dating life has remained a hot topic, with recent reports indicating that he’s in a budding relationship with indie-pop singer Gracie Abrams. Despite being a public figure, Mescal desires to keep his personal life out of the limelight.

Emma Will Next Star in Dune: Prophecy & An Chlann

Emma is set for a busy schedule, including the aforementioned Citadel: Honey Bunny and Dune: Prophecy, where she plays a key role in the extended sci-fi universe.

Additionally, Emma is set to star in An Chlann, a short film currently in post-production. It is directed by Dominic Gilday and produced by Naomi Preston-Low and Gilday.

This slate of projects will showcase her growing presence in diverse genres, from high-stakes action to intimate storytelling.

Citadel: Honey Bunny will begin streaming on Thursday, November 7 on Amazon Prime Video, and Dune: Prophecy debuts on Sunday, November 17 on HBO and Max.