Dune 2 already broke seven box office records since being released in theaters on March 1.

Denis Villeneuve's Dune was a box office success and resonated well with fans and critics alike, but its sequel, Dune: Part Two, has taken the franchise to new heights.

Every Dune 2 Box Office Record

At the time of writing, Dune: Part Two grossed $269 million domestically and $400 million internationally.

This means that, after being out in theaters for just over 30 days, Dune 2 can boast that it has made $670 million worldwide, surpassing the first film by over $200 million.

It is unclear how long Dune 2 will be in theaters, but fans can reasonably expect it to last until at least mid-April. However, since the box office numbers have exceeded expectations, theaters may extend the film's theatrical window.

By the time the movie's theatrical run is over, it is quite possible that it could set even more box office records, but, as of writing, here are the seven records it has already set:

Highest Grossing Movie of 2024

Although it is only April, Dune 2 currently holds the record for the highest-grossing movie of 2024, and it is not particularly close.

Coming in at $630.3 million worldwide, Dune: Part Two has made over $150 million more than the second-highest-grossing movie of the year, China Film Group Corporation's YOLO ($479.6 million).

As far as movies produced in the United States go, Dune 2's worldwide numbers are even more impressive. The next highest film on the global box office list from an American-made project is Kung-Fu Panda 4, which has earned $351.2 million as of writing.

Overtook Dune's Box Office Numbers

As mentioned, Dune 2 already surpassed the first film by a large margin. 2021's Dune finished its theatrical run with $407.6 million worldwide, meaning that Dune: Part Two has already made over $223 million more than its predecessor.

Seeing how it is still in theaters, the gap between the two installments in the sci-fi franchise will only get larger.

Biggest Opening for Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve is considered one of the biggest and most influential directors of the modern era. Still, it would be hard to argue that Dune 2 is not the biggest project of his career seeing as how it earned $82.5 million in its opening.

This number is more than double Villeneuve's previous highest opening, which, ironically, came from the first Dune, which opened with $41 million.

Considering Villeneuve has been behind some major projects throughout his career, the fact that Dune: Part Two opened with such high numbers further proves just how much of a global phenomenon the sci-fi epic is.

It is also important to note that, in addition to this being the director's highest opening of all time, it is also already his highest-grossing film of all time.

Biggest Opening for Timothée Chalamet

Dune: Part Two also broke the record for the biggest opening of Timothée Chalamet's career, beating the original Dune ($441 million) and Wonka ($39 million).

Biggest Opening for Rebecca Ferguson

Like Chalamet, Dune 2 was also the biggest opening for a project that Rebecca Ferguson (who plays Lady Jessica) has been a part of. The movie that previously held that record was Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which opened with $61.2 million.

Biggest Opening for Austin Butler

Dune 2 also had the biggest opening of Austin Butler's young career, but considering the films he has starred in, that makes the achievement that much more impressive.

For example, Butler was cast in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, which opened with $41 million. He also appeared in Elvis, which had a $31.2 million opening.

Biggest Global Market Share for IMAX

During Dune: Part Two's second weekend in theaters, IMAX represented 22% of the film's global box office, meaning that it was the biggest global weekend market share in IMAX history.

How Much Will Dune 2 Gross in Total?

Seeing as how Dune: Part Two has already grossed over $630 million, it is entirely reasonable to expect that it will end its theatrical run somewhere close to $700 million.

The film is not pulling in the same numbers now as it was during its first few weeks in theaters, but due to how big it has become, it could potentially cross the $700 million mark.

Even if it doesn't pass $700 million, Dune 2 can already be considered a huge box office success for Denis Villeneuve and Warner Bros.

Dune: Part Two is currently playing in theaters worldwide.

