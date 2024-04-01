Dune: Part Two continues its theatrical run as fans wait to see when its official online and streaming release dates will arrive.

Warner Bros.' latest addition to the Dune legacy has fans abuzz from all angles, from the real-world Dune 2 popcorn buckets to every jaw-dropping moment in the film's 166-minute runtime.

The sequel even set a record as the highest-rated movie ever on IMDb for director Denis Villeneuve, leaving many to wonder just how long it will be until Dune 2 is more widely accessible for viewers to see at home.

According to @WhenToStream, Dune: Part Two's online release date is set for Tuesday, April 2.

On that day, viewers will be able to purchase and rent Dune 2 from various online retailers such as Apple, Amazon Prime Video, and Google.

This marks a 32-day gap for the sequel's theatrical-to-streaming window.

It also comes as Dune 2 was listed for a May 14 release on Blu-ray, which would be 74 days after its theatrical debut date if accurate.

When Will Dune 2 Begin Streaming?

At the time of release, Dune 2 had the highest opening weekend box office gross (per Deadline) of any movie in 2024 along with the biggest total gross of any movie this year at over $620 million (per Box Office Mojo).

While Warner Bros. (WB) is set to eventually bring this sequel to Max, Dune 2's early success could give the studio reason to hold off on bringing it to the streaming service too soon.

Interestingly, company CEO David Zaslav noted at WB's Q4 Earnings call that the sequel is expected to hit Max in Spring 2024, which could be anytime before mid-June.

Most of WB's recent releases, including the final movies from the DCEU, have hit Max somewhere between 63 and 70 days after debuting in theaters.

However, two notable exceptions to that standard were Blue Beetle (91 days) and Barbie (147 days), particularly after Barbie became the world's highest-grossing movie in 2023.

Dune 2 could follow a route close to that of Barbie, being held back from a Max release for more than the previously-mentioned 63-70-day window to boost box office sales.

While the sandy sequel could potentially be available for all fans to stream on Max by sometime in May at that rate, the wait may be longer should it keep up this excellent run financially.

Dune: Part Two is now playing in theaters worldwide, and it will be available for online purchase on Tuesday, April 3.

