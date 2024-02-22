The anticipation for Dune: Part Two is at an all-time high, and many fans are already wondering when it will be released online, and also when it will begin streaming.

After multiple delays, Dune: Part Two will finally be released in theaters on Friday, March 1, continuing the story of Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides.

The upcoming film earned incredible praise from critics, with some calling it "a masterpiece," others noting that it is "Denis Villeneuve's magnum opus," and many claiming that it is one of the best films of the century.

When Will Dune 2 Be Released Online?

It is important to note that Dune: Part Two is a Warner Bros. film, which makes it quite difficult to predict exactly when it will be released online for fans to purchase digitally.

Here are some recent Warner Bros. movies and their respective theater-to-digital windows:

According to a report from Variety, Dune: Part Two is expected to have a massive run at the box office, with projections showing that it will likely earn somewhere between $60 to $80 million in its domestic debut.

Due to those presale numbers coupled with the movie's critical praise, Warner Bros. will likely take a similar approach to Barbie in terms of how long it will be exclusively playing in theaters.

If that were to happen, and Dune 2 also has a theatrical-to-digital window of 53 days, that means it would be released online on April 23.

Obviously, fans can give or take a few days from that date, but late April is likely when it will be made available online.

When Will Fans Be Able to Stream Dune: Part Two?

It is a little bit easier to predict when Dune: Part Two will begin streaming on a subscription service due to how consistent Warner Bros. is with its theatrical-to-streaming windows.

All of the films listed above (aside from Barbie and Blue Beetle) were added to the Max streaming platform between 63 and 70 days after they debuted in theaters.

The two outliers, however, were much different. Blue Beetle began streaming 91 days after it was released in theaters and Barbie waited a whopping 147 days.

Like its digital release date, Dune: Part Two will likely take a similar streaming approach to Barbie, especially if it is a box office hit and many fans continue to visit the theater to see the movie even after it has been out for several weeks.

147 days after Dune: Part Two is released in theaters will be Friday, July 26, which seems like a perfect date for the movie to begin streaming. Once again, it may come a few days earlier or later, but July is the most likely window for when it will be added to the Max library.

Dune: Part Two will be released in theaters on Friday, March 1.