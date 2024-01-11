Dune 2 Release Date Delay Explained: Here's Why WB Changed Its 2023 Date

Originally set to release in October 2023, Dune: Part Two has since been delayed by Warner Bros., and more than once. 

The sequel to Denis Villeneuve's 2021 epic, Dune: Part Two continues the tale of Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides as he looks to unite the Fremen of Arakis to redeem the House of Atreides.

Warner Bros. greenlit Part Two in October 2021 with the goal of having it ready for an October 20, 2023 debut. But in 2022, Warner Bros. changed the sequel's release date twice before finally bumping the film to 2024. 

Why Warner Bros. Delayed Dune 2 to 2024

While Dune: Part Two's first two delays stemmed from changes in other studio release schedules, Warner Bros. decision to delay Part Two to March 2024, was the result of the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike which prevented actors from promoting their films. 

Not only are Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya huge draws, but Denis Villeneuve expanded Dune's all-star cast for the sequel, featuring the likes of Florence Pugh and a bald, villainous Austin Butler.

Warner Bros.' inability to rely on such talent would've been a huge blow to the film's publicity and likely impacted the box office. Therefore, a 2024 premiere date for made the most sense. 

While March 15 was Dune 2's first 2024 release date, once the strikes were resolved, the studio moved the sequel's debut up by two weeks and to its current release date of March 1. 

Why Warner Bros. Moved Up Dune 2's Release

The reason for Warner Bros. moving Dune: Part Two's debut a fourth time is purely strategic. 

First of all, March 1 has less competition than March 15, with Kong x Godzilla: The New Empire set for release on the latter date. And, while it's expected that Dune: Part Two will be a box office success regardless, this earlier slot allows for a multi-week run in IMAX right at the start of the spring break season. 

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer proved just how beneficial IMAX can be in terms of the box office, and the scope of Dune's visuals is tailor-made for such a format. 

It's also worth noting that Dune: Part Two's marketing campaign began in May 2023 and Warner Bros. surely wants to avoid pushing it too far into 2024. 

With March 1 just around the corner, fans should expect to learn more about the upcoming sequel in the coming weeks. 

Dune: Part Two arrives in theaters on Friday, March 1.

