Timothée Chalamet's Wonka Movie Gets Unsurprising Rating

Timothée Chalamet's Wonka received its rating from the Motion Picture Association (MPA), and given the expectations for the movie, the results were unsurprising.

This will be the third film to take on the world of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory novel, following 1971's Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory starring Gene Wilder and 2005's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory starring Johnny Depp.

Wonka features Chalamet in the titular role, alongside the likes of Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant, and Keegan-Michael Key. Releasing on December 15, the new movie is about the younger years of the iconic chocolate maker, acting as a prequel to the famous story.

Wonka's MPA Rating Revealed

Warner Bros.

According to a listing on FilmRatings.com, 2023's Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet is "rated PG for some violence, mild language and thematic elements."

This rating is unsurprising to those familiar with prior Willy Wonka stories, as Tim Burton's take on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was also rated PG. However, the reasoning listed does differ slightly, with the 2005 film's rating being due to "quirky situations, action and mild language."

This PG rating was a step-up from 1971's G-rated Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory — a rarer G rating at the time on its own, let alone despite the movie featuring the implied deaths of multiple children.

Another Darker Wonka Adaptation

It is interesting that the 2005 PG rating did not warn of "thematic elements" in the way the 2023 rating did, as the 2005 movie took the classic story and leaned into some of its darker undertones.

As such, one might expect to see even more explicitly stated darker theming in Wonka than in past iterations. In 1971 the story's eeriness was hidden under colors and smiles. In 2005, it was shown outright, but under the guise of "quirky situations." In 2023, "thematic elements" are outright stated as something to be potentially warned of.

Granted, however, this is all within the realm of G and PG standards. The difference may not be noticeable at all to an adult viewer, who will potentially view the theming in the warning as fairly tame. But, the PG rating does imply that a younger viewer could notice a difference in theming and tone.

Wonka releases in theaters on December 15.