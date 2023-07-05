First Look at Timothée Chalamet's Wonka Movie Logo Unveiled (Photo)

A glimpse at the logo for Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka movie has been unveiled.

Wonka is an upcoming musical fantasy that serves as a prequel to Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory novel.

The movie's exact plot details are still being kept under wraps, but it is expected to tackle the origin story of Chalamet’s titular character. Alongside Chalamet, Wonka features a star-studded cast, such as Rowan Atkinson, Hugh Grant, Jim Carter, Olivia Colman, and Keegan-Michael Key.

The First Look At Wonka’s Logo

During a press event for Wonka in London, Warner Bros. UK released the first look at the movie's logo.

The new design appears to be a modern take on the original Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory logo:

Wonka

Wonka director Paul King shared during the event that he wanted to make a movie that could "sit alongside" Roald Dahl's book and the Gene Wilder movie.

The filmmaker pointed out that Wonka serves as a "companion" to the aforementioned projects.

The best look yet at Timothée Chalamet’s Willy Wonka can be seen below:

Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka

While it is unknown what footage was shown in Wonka's trailer, LA Times contributor Emily Zemler shared her reaction upon seeing it, noting that it was "fun" and "it feels like a cousin to the world Paul King created in 'Paddington.'"

When Will Warner Bros. Release Wonka’s Trailer?

Warner Bros. UK's latest logo reveal for Wonka could hint that a trailer might be released soon. This isn't surprising, considering the film is inching closer to its theatrical premiere in December.

Despite the fact that information about Wonka is minimal, anticipation is still high for the movie due to the mystery surrounding Timothée Chalamet’s portrayal of the lead character and its star-studded cast.

Moreover, in September 2022, Chalamet spoke with British Vogue to confirm that he will have a total of "seven" musical numbers in Wonka, boosting more hype for the movie.

In April, Warner Bros. released the Wonka trailer in a special panel at CinemaCon. It's possible that the official trailer could premiere as early as the week of Barbie's release this month.

There's also a chance that it could be released this August, potentially premiering in front of either The Meg 2 or Blue Beetle.

Wonka is set to premiere in theaters on December 15.