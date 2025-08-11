6 Star Wars Characters Who Deserve a Solo Movie More Than Han

Star Wars has a vast galaxy of stories waiting to be told, so here are several fan-favorite characters worthy of a Solo-style movie of their own. The galaxy far, far away has been no stranger to engaging characters, with dozens of heroes and villains becoming household names thanks to their appearance somewhere in the franchise. However, most of these characters only have a few moments to shine here and there, as they are part of the bigger story and not the focus themselves.

This has left plenty of opportunity for the brand to center on one particular personality for a big-screen adventure if Lucasfilm so wanted to. The closest thing fans have gotten to this has been Solo: A Star Wars Story, which follows the origins of Han Solo's lovable space-faring scoundrel.

Another of these types of projects is coming down the line, with Daisy Ridley's Rey Skywalker set to lead her own New Jedi Order movie from director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy; however, that project has not had the easiest time in development.

With Lucasfilm searching for the next era of its theatrical strategy, one way it could win fans back over is by taking this one-off character-focused adventure approach, which it seems to be dipping its toes in with the Rey movie and next year's The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Every Star Wars Character Who Deserves Their Own Movie

Qui-Gon Jinn

Lucasfilm

If there was a character in the Star Wars universe to be handed the short end of the stick, it was Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon Jinn. The Prequels Era Jedi master debuted in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace to much acclaim, before being killed off in that very same movie.

Since then, the character's role in the franchise has been minimal. He appeared via some Force projections in the Clone Wars series and made a special Force Ghost cameo at the end of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Given just how beloved Qui-Gon is and has continued to be, and how unexplored his time before The Phantom Menace is, he seems ripe for a solo movie at some point in the future.

It would be unlikely to see Neeson play the character, seeing as the actor is now in his 70s. Still, something exploring perhaps a particular mission before the Prequels or in his early career training the young Obi-Wan (like in the much celebrated Star Wars: Brotherhood novel) feels ready-made for the big screen.

Thrawn

Lucasfilm

Thus far, on the screen, fans have only been given just a taste of Lars Mikkelsen's Grand Admiral Thrawn. The character has appeared in both animation and live-action in series like Rebels and Ahsoka, but he really feels like he would best shine at the cinema.

Thrawn is one of the few Legends characters to make his way into the new Star Wars canon. This was mainly due to the Chiss military mastermind being such a fan-favorite for so long.

According to Lucasfilm, they have plans for Thrawn. The character will potentially serve as something of a Thanos figure for the MandoVerse, culminating in a massive crossover movie from Dave Filoni (if that is still happening). So, why not give audiences who may not be super familiar with the Thrawn character a chance to get to know him with a full-on solo movie?

Star Wars has explored Thrawn's origins in Timothy Zahn's Star Wars: Thrawn book, diving into his backstory and how he became the space-faring menace fans know him as. It could be fun to adapt that novel to the screen, making a Thrawn movie a reality so that audiences see more about the character when he tries to take over the Galaxy in Filoni's MandoVerse movie.

Poe Dameron

Lucasfilm

In Star Wars: Episode IX—The Rise of Skywalker, audiences were teased with Poe Dameron's crime-riddled past when he, Rey, and Finn traveled to the First Order-occupied Kijimi. Of all the Sequel Trilogy characters, Oscar Isaac's badass New Republic pilot was the one begging for more screen time.

This was not better represented than with the slight nod toward a dark past fans got in Episode IX's Kijimi set piece. During that sequence, audiences learn that Poe was once a Spice Runner before he was recruited to the New Republic.

His backstory feels ripe for exploring in a potential solo film. Even if it didn't dive into his origins, Poe could lead a Star Wars movie, so why not give him the chance?

For years, one of the most anticipated Star Wars projects was Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron, which had been described as 'Top Gun in space.' While that movie looks like it will never happen, one way to revive the energy of that pitch could be to focus on one of Poe's missions in the cockpit of an X-Wing, spice trader or not.

Darth Plageius

Lucasfilm

"Did you ever hear the tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise? I thought not" are words that have kept Star Wars fans up at night since they were first uttered by Ian McDiarmid's Senator Palpatine in 2005's Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

Since then, audiences have waited with bated breath to see if Star Wars will finally recount the tale of the former Sith master, in which the Muun force user murdered his master and discovered the secret of bringing someone back to life through the Force. And yet, no such project has come.

In 2024, it looked as though it may finally be time to tell the tale of Darth Plagueis after he was teased in The Acolyte Season 1's gripping finale; however, following less-than-stellar viewership numbers and overall middling reviews, that series was cancelled, meaning it was yet another false start for a Plagueis-focused project.

Given just how massive a question mark Darth Plageuis is for Star Wars fans, Lucasfilm would be wise to greenlight a movie focused on the character. In the same way Rogue One told the story of one of the franchise's most significant hanging threads, this could do the same for the Prequels, finally filling a blank that has remained empty for over 20 years.

Boba Fett

Lucasfilm

Come on, a Boba Fett movie just makes sense. The iconic armor-clad Bounty Hunter has been one of the most popular characters in Star Wars lore since his debut in The Star Wars Holiday Special in 1978. Since then, his origins have been recounted in the Prequels, and he was even given a show of his own in 2021's The Book of Boba Fett, yet neither of those has felt worthy of the character.

Boba's Prequel-era backstory was met with much controversy at the time, as it revealed the character was simply an extra clone gifted to Jango Fett by the Kaminoians. And Book of Boba Fett remains one of Star Wars' worst-reviewed Disney+ properties ever. So, let's make a movie!

A Boba Fett film was initially planned at Lucasfilm during the early years of the Disney era; however, it was ultimately abandoned for a streaming show. What fans need/want is a feature-length movie where Boba can finally live up to his badass branding, sending him on a planet-hopping bounty hunt across the stars.

Hopefully, with The Mandalorian and Grogu focusing on another member of the Mandalorian creed on a galactic quest, fans will get at least some of their fill of what a potential Boba Fett movie could provide. Still, nothing will hit like the real thing.

Yoda

Lucasfilm

If you want to talk about the coolest characters in the Star Wars universe, a few names get the conversation going, like Jedi Master Yoda. The character has been a franchise staple since his debut in 1980's Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back.

Despite appearing in every era of the films, multiple TV shows, and countless books/comics, it still feels like fans know relatively little about the pint-sized Force user.

Given Yoda's age (roughly 900 years old when he dies), a big-screen adventure starring the character takes place anywhere along the Star Wars timeline. It could be a Prequels-era Jedi adventure or go back in time and set itself amongst the hustle and bustle of the High Republic. The possibilities are endless.

Something that a Yoda movie could give fans that they have never seen before is the Jedi in his prime. By the time the films take place, the Jedi master is somewhere around 875 years old. What would a 'peak of his powers' Yoda have looked like? Well, a movie could give us that answer.