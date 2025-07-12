Star Wars Reportedly Canonizing This Fan-Favorite Legends Jedi In Upcoming Project

According to a new insider's report, one fan-favorite Star Wars Legends Jedi is being lined up to become canon. When taking over the franchise in 2012, Disney cordoned off a section of the Star Wars Extended Universe, making everything outside the mainline movies and TV shows released to that point no longer canon, dubbing these stories Legends. Since then, Lucasfilm has brought several popular names from Legends into canon with new stories set in the galaxy far, far away, including Grand Admiral Thrawn, Darth Revan, and HK-47.

However, many beloved characters like Darth Malak, Jacen Solo, and Kyle Katarn still remain locked behind the Legends branding, meaning they (and the stories they are associated with) are not considered part of the Star Wars canon. That could be changing for one name soon, though, as a new report suggested Luke Skywalker's wife, Mara Jade, may be primed for canonization.

Known insider Daniel Richtman shared the info for readers on his Patreon, writing that Lucasfilm reportedly wants to do something with Mara Jade in the canon Star Wars universe.

Star Wars

Mara Jade played a key role in Timothy Zahn's Thrawn Trilogy of books, which essentially served as a take on what Episodes VII, VIII, and IX could have looked like long before Disney bought the franchise and decided to tackle a sequel trilogy of its own.

The Legends character is a force-sensitive human female in the books who meets Luke after the Empire's fall. She later marries the franchise figurehead, becoming a Jedi Master herself and serving on the new Jedi High Council.

Mara Jade's story is one of tragedy, though. She is eventually killed by her nephew, Jacen Solo (the son of Princess Leia and Han Solo), after discovering he is secretly a dark side-wielding Sith in training.

The beloved Legends character has never appeared in Star Wars canon, with the entire Sequel Trilogy going by without a mention of the fan-favorite character; however, this new report may suggest the wait for her getting the canon Star Wars treatment may finally be coming to an end.

Star Wars is set to return to theaters (after a half-decade away) in 2026. The latest Star Wars film, The Mandalorian & Grogu, comes from Iron Man director Jon Favreau and will continue the star-faring adventures of Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and his adorable force-sensitive companion, Grogu (more colloquially known as Baby Yoda).

Where Will Mara Jade Appear in Star Wars Canon?

Star Wars Legends fans will almost surely be excited to hear reports of Mara Jade finally coming to Star Wars canon. The character has been one of the most significant Legends omissions to have not come to the Star Wars galaxy proper since Disney bought the iconic sci-fi franchise in 2012.

However, with a Star Wars Sequel Trilogy (the place where Mara Jade's debut would make the most sense) already on the board, her inclusion in the canon universe becomes a little more complicated than it may have been just a few years ago. Lucasfilm could do it, though, and make it make sense.

What if, when fans find Luke Skywalker in Episode VII, Mara Jade has already come and gone from his life?

This could mean one of the projects set in this in-between period between Episodes VI and VII (ie, The Mandalorian & Grogu, Dave Filoni's Mandoverse culmination film, or Ahsoka Season 2) could potentially include the iconic Legends character.

Star Wars

Mara Jade could be introduced in one of these, go on some epic adventure with Luke and company, and then die, further justifying why Mark Hamill's Jedi Master goes into hiding heading into the Sequel Trilogy.

She could even be an exciting character to focus on with a project of her own. What if audiences met her in a Mara Jade-led TV series, recounting her origins in the franchise, before she meets Luke and becomes a member of the New Jedi Order?

The potential for this character is endless in Star Wars canon; it is just a matter of finding the right fit to have her (and potentially her relationship with Luke) make sense within the canon timeline.