Star Wars Officially Canonizes Planets from Legends Lore

An Easter egg in Disney+'s Andor officially made multiple planets canon that were previously a part of Star Wars Legends.

Andor broke the mold that most Star Wars projects followed for nearly 50 years by not featuring lightsabers, Jedi, Sith, or the Force, even though it was set during the rise of the Galactic Empire.

However, the series did have its fair share of Easter eggs connecting it to other moments or characters within Star Wars. Most notable were the different items for sale in Galactic Antiquities and Objects of Interest, a shop run by Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael.

Now, it seems there was another scene during Episode 4 of Andor that was filled with Easter eggs and actually brought some Star Wars Legends material into the official canon.

Star Wars Legends Planets in Andor Episode 4

Lucasfilm creative executive Pablo Hidalgo recently corroborated a Star Wars fan's Twitter post stating that Episode 4 of Andor included a list written in Galactic Basic that translated to actual planet names from the Star Wars galaxy.

Andor

The Aurebesh planet names can be seen on a flight list when Kyle Soller's Syril Karn is walking through the Coruscant Spaceport at the 24:52 timestamp.

What is most notable regarding this Easter egg is the fact that three of the planets come from various pieces of media throughout Star Wars Legends. This means that Andor is responsible for officially bringing them into canon.

One of the planets mentioned on the list was Balfron, which appeared in the Galaxy Guide 1: A New Hope book. Originally published in 1989, the book served as a companion guide to Star Wars: The Roleplaying Game. Balfron is one of the Core Worlds, relatively close to Coruscant, and known for housing many casinos, where players could wager entire planets while playing Sabacc.

Star Wars

The planet's most prestigious gambling center is known as The High Stakes Casino. In Legends, it is where Han Solo and Lando Calrissian met the Tonnika sisters for the first time.

Another planet from Legends that is now canon thanks to Andor is Jonsior. Like Balfron, Jonsior is located within the Core Worlds. Its first and only appearance in Star Wars Legends came from the official Star Wars online fan club known as Hyperspace, which was discontinued in 2011.

The planet itself is described to be orbited by human-occupied moons serving as a colony of the nearby planet Kaikailius.

Star Wars

The third and final planet from Star Wars Legends referenced in Andor is Mawan. More is known about Mawan than Balfron and Jonsior, as it appears in the 2003 novel titled Jedi Quest: The Shadow Trap.

This book is set between The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones and showcases the death of Jedi Master Yaddle on Mawan. However, in canon, Yaddle was actually confirmed to be killed by Count Dooku on Coruscant in Tales of the Jedi.

Andor

The other planets that appeared in Andor are as follows:

Hosnian Prime, which was destroyed by the First Order in The Force Awakens .

Lanz Carpo, which appeared in multiple issues of Star Wars comics in 2015.

Foerost, which first appeared in the 2015 novel titled Battlefront: Twighlight Company and was the setting for the Battle of Foerost.

and was the setting for the Battle of Foerost. Tepasi was first mentioned in HoloNet News Vol. 531 #49, a series now considered to be a part of Legends. However, the planet itself was confirmed to be a part of canon in 2015.

Vol. 531 #49, a series now considered to be a part of Legends. However, the planet itself was confirmed to be a part of canon in 2015. Zeltros, which was seen in issue 13 of 2016's Doctor Aphra comic series, is known for its beautiful beaches, oceans, and tropical settings.

comic series, is known for its beautiful beaches, oceans, and tropical settings. Ord Mantell, which Star Wars fans will recognize from The Bad Batch .

. Cantonica, the home of Canto Bight, the city seen in The Last Jedi .

. Cato Nemoidia, which was first mentioned in Attack of the Clones by Obi-Wan Kenobi, served as the setting for the 2022 canon novel Brotherhood .

by Obi-Wan Kenobi, served as the setting for the 2022 canon novel . Obroa-skai, which first appeared in Timothy Zahn's Heir to the Empire novel, became canon in the 2014 Tarkin novel.

novel, became canon in the 2014 novel. Sluis Van, which also made its first canon appearance in Tarkin, played a role during the Clone Wars when it was tied to Count Dooku and the CIS.

Will These Star Wars Planets Appear in the Future?

This isn't the first time that Star Wars included material from Legends in the actual canon. In 2022's Obi-Wan Kenobi, Aurebesh inscriptions on the wall translated to names of Jedi, with more than one mentioned character coming from Legends.

Since Obi-Wan Kenobi's release, nothing has happened with any of the characters that were mentioned in the show. To be fair, not much time has passed since that series was released on Disney+, so there hasn't been an opportunity for Lucasfilm to incorporate any of the now-canon characters into any projects.

Pablo Hidalgo, who was the figure at Lucasfilm to confirm that the planet names were used in Andor, left another tweet under his original post that stated the information isn't important in the slightest. That being said, it is likely that the list is just a fun Easter egg. However, fans may be surprised at some point in the future to see one of these planets appear in a film or series.

All 12 episodes of Andor are available to stream on Disney+.