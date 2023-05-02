Obi-Wan Kenobi lived quite a lengthy and eventful life in the Star Wars universe.

The man was actually the very first Jedi audiences ever met in the franchise.

Despite being killed off in his first film, Star Wars: A New Hope, he then went on to appear in countless other stories, becoming one of the IP’s most important characters. He even got his own Disney+ series.

But what were some of the biggest moments in the hero’s life?

Thanks to the newly published book, Star Wars Timelines, Lucasfilm gave fans a comprehensive run down of its world, including the adventurous life of Kenobi himself.

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Star Wars Timeline

A Legend Is Born - 57 BBY

The legendary Obi-Wan Kenobi was born. The fateful boy would eventually grow up to play an integral part in the galaxy.

Kenobi Meets His Master - 44 BBY

Star Wars

Qui-Gon Jinn chose Obi-Wan Kenobi as his apprentice.

While Kenobi grew frustrated with the ways of his master on occasion, the two formed a strong bond.

A Chosen Discovery - 32 BBY

Star Wars

Obi-Wan discovered Anakin Skywalker while on Tatooine with Qui-Gon. There, the Jedi ran into the first Sith in hundreds of years: Darth Maul.

In a duel on Naboo, Maul killed Qui-Gon. Obi-Wan was able to best the Sith, slicing him in half—but not killing him for good as he had thought.

The former padawan swore to train Anakin as a Jedi.

The Discovery of the Clones - 22 BBY

Star Wars

Not long after the events of Attack of the Clones, Obi-Wan became a Jedi Knight and was elevated to the Jedi Council. Yoda warned him to keep an eye on the Senate.

Kenobi investigated a mysterious cloning facility on Kamino where they were making a secret clown army. The Jedi discovered that a bounty hunter named Jango Fett was directly involved with the conspiracy.

Eventually, Obi-Wan was forced to fight in a Geonosian arena alongside Padme and Anakin. This led to the proper commencement of the Battle of Geonosis.

Both Anakin and Obi-Wan dueled Count Dooku, but the duo was defeated before being saved by Master Yoda.

The Clone Wars - 22 to 19 BBY

Star Wars

The Clone Wars began.

Obi-Wan met many new faces in various war efforts, including space pirate Hondo Ohnaka, bounty hunter Cad Bane, General Grievous, and more.

At one point, Obi-Wan teamed with Dutchess Satine (his subtle love interest) on Mandalore to uncover a vast conspiracy involving a splinter Mandalorian clan calling themselves Death Watch. The Jedi Master ended up crossing blades with their leader, Pre Vizsla, and his Darksaber.

In another conflict on Mandalore, Darth Maul killed Satine in front of Kenobi in a cruel act of revenge.

The war came to an end when Obi-Wan Kenobi killed General Grievous on Utapau.

Order 66 and the Death of Anakin Skywalker - 19 BBY

Star Wars

Despite beating Grievous, Kenobi was blindsided by Order 66, which nearly wiped out the Jedi order.

On Mustafar, Obi-Wan dueled his apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, after seeing how he fell to the Dark Side. Kenobi gained the high ground, allowing him to severely maim and defeat Skywalker.

Before going into exile, the Jedi Master recorded a message for any surviving Jedi to stay away from the Jedi Temple.

The Kidnapping of Leia - 9 BBY

Star Wars

While Kenobi was in self-exile on Tatooine watching over Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa was kidnapped by the Empire.

Obi-Wan risked everything to save her, and eventually ran into the Inquisitors, including Reva, someone with a personal vendetta against the Jedi.

A Heartbreaking Discovery - 9 BBY

Star Wars

After saving the young Leia Organa, Obi-Wan learned that Anakin lived and became Darth Vader.

Kenobi was able to give one final goodbye to his former padawan before beating him on an unidentified barren moon.

One Last Time - 2 BBY

Star Wars

Darth Maul finally tracked down his arch-nemesis on Tatooine. Maul all but allowed himself to be defeated as he realized that Kenobi is watching over the chosen one, who the former Sith claimed will avenge them all.

A New Hope - 0

Star Wars

In Star Wars: A New Hope, Obi-Wan Kenobi was brought Leia Organa’s message asking for his help by Luke Skywalker.

Luke was given Anakin’s old lightsaber by Kenobi as the duo (and R2-D2 and C-3PO) headed to Alderaan where they enlisted the help of Han Solo and Chewbacca.

Obi-Wan Kenobi died in his final encounter with his former apprentice, Darth Vader, on the Death Star, to which when ventured into with the Millennium Falcon to rescue Princess Leia.

The Future of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Star Wars

While most of these events were portrayed in mainstream Star Wars projects, the character went on plenty more adventures outside of this list.

Kiersten White’s Padawan book followed the hero in his early days as he ventured off on a solo mission after getting fed up with Master Qui-Gon Jinn’s meditative ways. Claudia Gray’s Master and Apprentice brought another tale within Obi-Wan’s Padawan days alongside his teacher.

For anyone wanting more of Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker’s dynamic, Mike Chen’s Star Wars: Brotherhood might be just the pick.

On top of novels, there’s a plethora of comics to discover over the last few years. That’s not even including all of the former-canon expanded universe tales, now labeled Legends, which contain long-forgotten adventures.

As for the character’s future in live-action or animated media, more could be on the way. Ewan McGregor could easily return for another season of Obi-Wan Kenobi if Lucasfilm decided there’s more story to tell. The Jedi Master would also be an easy candidate for a story arc in Tales of the Jedi’s second season.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+.