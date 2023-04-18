Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Season 2 Gets Release Date Window (Official)

The fan-favorite Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi received an update as to when the second season of the animated series will drop.

Set before and during the Prequel Trilogy and Clone Wars eras, Tales of the Jedi Season 1 - which premiered in October 2022 - delved into some previously unexplored areas of Star Wars canon.

Notably, the shorts chronicled the birth and eventual training of Ahsoka Tano, while also giving the newly-introduced Yaddle and the veteran Count Dooku additional character development.

The first season of the show proved rather popular, and at Star Wars Celebration 2023, it was announced that a Season 2 was in development.

Star Wars

A press release issued by Lucasfilm recapping its Star Wars Celebration 2023 announcements revealed that Tales of the Jedi Season 2 is currently in production and is set to release in 2024.

The animated series joins the second season of Andor, the third and final season of The Bad Batch, and The Acolyte as the Star Wars franchise’s on-screen 2024 releases.

What Could Tales of the Jedi Season 2 Cover?

The first season, as indicated above, focused on characters from the Prequel Trilogy and Clone Wars, and featured younger versions of established figures like Count Dooku and Qui-Gon Jinn.

However, Tales of the Jedi is a pretty broad title. There’s really no reason to think that additional installments wouldn’t cover other characters in other time periods.

Perhaps Season 2 will have an episode about Yoda in his exile on Dagobah? Or maybe even show a bit of Luke’s continued Jedi studies in-between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi?

At any rate, with only four series confirmed to be releasing next year, and nothing to report on a date for the fourth season of franchise staple The Mandalorian, some might perceive 2024 as being a bit light on Star Wars content.

But breaking it down, and factoring in that Andor will have 12 episodes and Bad Batch is likely to air over 14 episodes, it looks like Star Wars fans will have a lot on their plate come next year.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Season 1 is available for streaming only on Disney+.