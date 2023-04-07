Andor Season 2: First Trailer Released (Description)

Star Wars released an exclusive teaser trailer for Andor Season 2 at Star Wars Celebration.

Unlike Season 1 of the Rogue One Disney+ prequel, Andor's sophomore season spans multiple years of Cassian's life, leading directly into the events of the 2016 film.

With filming for Season 2 well underway, not only did Lucasfilm share a few Andor updates at Star Wars Celebration, but also a full teaser previewing what's to come.

What Happened in Andor Season 2 Trailer

Star Wars

During Star Wars Celebration's Lucasfilm Studio Showcase panel, attendees were treated to an exclusive teaser for Andor Season 2.

While the footage hasn't been publicly released, The Direct can report that the footage confirmed the return of Kyle Soller's Syril Karn but wearing new Imperial clothing, suggesting a promotion.

The footage also included glimpses of another battle on Ferrix and the presence of Rebel troopers.

Before cutting to black, Cassian can also be seen sporting a new wardrobe and a slick haircut, similar to how Luthen Rael presents himself in his Season 1 gallery.

As described via Variety, Star Wars Celebration's sizzle reel for Andor Season 2 also shows Genevieve O'Reilly's Mon Mothma attempting to rally the rebellion.

The exclusive footage also highlighted the series' expanding cast with a new number of new faces.

In addition, Empire Magazine noted that the teaser suggests the Empire is catching on as the rebellion continues to escalate.

Mon Mothma is quoted as saying, “If we do not stand together, we will be crushed."

Lastly, and according to a Tweet from Friends of the Force, Syril, his mom, and his love of space cereal are still a part of Andor's second season.

Also, there are signs of a romance between Bix and Cassian:

"WE JUST DAW AN ANDOR SEASON TWO TRAILER HOLY SHIT!!! Included Bix and Andor about to kiss, Syril combing his hair and eating more cereal with his mom, more ISB. A ton of urgency with Mothma. Wow.That looked absolutely phenomenal."

Who Wasn't in Andor's Season 2 Trailer?

Andor Season 1 concluded with Cassian joining forces with Stellan Skarsgard Luthen Rael. And, while Star Wars fans know how this newly recruited rebel's story ends, the Season 2 sizzle reel suggests there's still plenty of story to tell between now and then.

The fact that the teaser showed Andor and Adria Arjona's Bix about to kiss suggests a Season 2 romance, and likely one that won't end well.

It also sounds like Mon Mothma's story, as well as the rise of the Rebel Alliance, will continue to pick up speed.

What's particularly interesting about this reel is the lack of Stellan Skarsgard as Luthen.

While Andor audiences know he's part of the Season 2 cast, perhaps his absence in the footage is a sign of things to come?

Andor Season 2 is expected to release late summer 2024 on Disney+.