Andor Season 2's second trailer promises a white-knuckle, high-stakes origin story for the Rebellion.

The first trailer for Andor Season 2 was unorthodox for a Star Wars project due to its emphasis on the show's critical acclaim and all to the surprising refrains of a song from this galaxy, Steve Earle's "The Revolution Starts Now."

Star Wars

Star Wars' new Andor trailer is more traditional but no less intense. It leans hard into who and what launches the Rebellion and what involves Cassian and the show's cast.

The trailer opens with Cassian walking down a lighted hallway, his voiceover saying, "I came to you to be part of something." This is followed by rapid shots of planets and locations, arriving stormtroopers, and then Cassian insisting, "The Empire cannot win."

Footage teases more happening on the planet. Some have theorized that may be Lothal and the bleak skyline of Coruscant and Mon Mothma's concern.

One particularly intriguing beat is Cassian questioning Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael, asking, "If it goes up in flames?" only for Rael to confirm, "It will burn... very brightly."

Star Wars

Adria Arjona's Bix Caleen is heavily featured in this Andor teaser, likely hinting at her role in Season 2. She's shown at multiple locations and in action-packed sequences, as well as romantically involved with Cassian.

The trailer shows more of Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), including shots of her addressing the Imperial Senate and various KX-series security droids, teasing K-2S0's debut this season ahead of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Another Andor Season 2 tie to Rogue One involves footage of Ben Mendelsohn's Orson Krennic watching the ongoing construction of the Death Star and glimpses of Forest Whitaker's Saw Gerrera and other familiar Rebels from the 2016 film.

Star Wars

Check out what Andor's Tony Gilroy said about Saw Gerrera's expanded role for Season 2 here.

The new Andor Season 2 Trailer can be seen below:

The Message Behind Andor Season 2's New Trailer

Lucasfilm seems to be clarifying that Andor Season 2 is not Andor Season 1.

While the first season of the series focused on Cassian's journey from survivor to rebel, as well as how Mon Mothma, Luthen Rae, and others were propelled along their paths, the final season (why is Andor only two seasons long?) is about their shared mission - the Rebel Alliance - and likely what it will cost.

Also, the new teaser footage further confirms this final season will have more connections to Rogue One since Andor ends at the beginning of that 2016 film.

Still, the Andor trailer didn't only focus on these key Rebellion figures and Rogue One cameos.

Kyle Soller's Syril Karn and Denise Gough's Dedra Meero are also shown and mirror what the Rebels are experiencing.

For instance, Karn appears to see the events of Season 2 as a new opportunity. At the same time, Dedra, at one point, is shown in extreme distress, perhaps highlighting that suffering and high costs won't be limited to the Rebels alone.

Find out when and where Star Wars will reveal more about Andor Season 2 and other Star Wars projects here.

The first three episodes of Andor Season 2 premiere on Tuesday, April 22 on Disney+.