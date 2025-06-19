Andor Season 2 Just Retconned Luke Skywalker's Jedi Origin Story With 1 Unreleased Scene According to Major Star Wars Theory

Thanks to a new theory online, fans seem to think Disney+'s Andor Season 2 may have rewritten Luke Skywalker's Star Wars origin story. Mark Hamill's moisture farmer-turned-hero of the Rebellion debuted in Star Wars: A New Hope, with that film recounting the origins of the aspiring Jedi as he learned the ways of the Force alongside Alec Guinness' wise Obi-Wan Kenobi. In A New Hope, Kenobi served as the conduit by which both Luke and the audience received all their information about the all-binding Force, but there may have been another person involved in the process if a new theory is to be believed.

One particular Andor Season 2 character may have had a hand in teaching Luke Skywalker about the Force, and fans had no idea. That is according to a new theory that popped up online, saying Josie Walker's unidentified Force healer could have come into contact with Luke during Star Wars: A New Hope, providing him even more information about the mysterious intergalactic energy field and paving the path to him saving the galaxy from the dastardly Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine.

The theory first sprung up on Instagram, with some pondering whether the Force healer seen on Yavin-4 in Andor Season 2, Episode 7 ("Messenger").

Walker's character appeared late in Season 2, telling Diego Luna's Cassian Andor that he was meant for something greater, healing a blaster scar on his shoulder and foreseeing through the Force the suicide mission that would lead him to capture the Death Star plans and the eventual downfall of the Empire.

This group of fans, though, are convinced Luke could have crossed paths with the Rebel Force healer during his time on Yavin, but it was never shown on-screen.

It was previously presumed that Luke's origin story with the Force only consisted of conversations seen in movies; however, there is always the chance that he had at least one discussion with the Force healer after landing on Yavin in A New Hope, perhaps getting even more info about the Force as well as his role in the incoming war.

If this were the case, it would not be the first time Andor Season 2 changed the Star Wars canon, as much of the show was based on adding connective tissue to other threads seen elsewhere in the Star Wars franchise (read about how Andor Season 2 changed canon here).

Andor Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+. Coming from Rogue One writer Tony Gilroy, the new series follows Diego Luna's Cassian Andor, Genevive O'Rielly's Mon Mothma, and Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael, recounting the origins of the Rebel Alliance and following their journey to where fans find them at in Rogue One and A New Hope.

Did Luke Talk to the Force Healer?

Of course, at no point during the original Star Wars trilogy does Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker interact with the Force healer seen in Andor Season 2, but that does not mean it never happened.

As far as we know, the two characters were in the same place at the same time, so there is a chance that Josie Walker's mysterious Rebel crossed paths with Luke while on Yavin.

If a conversation did, in fact, happen, it would have likely been focused on Luke's questions about his place in the incoming intergalactic conflict between the Rebels and the Empire.

Maybe Luke was not as sure of himself coming out of his first meeting with the Rebel leaders on Yavin-4 as fans find him fuelling up his X-Wing before heading up to take on the Death Star. Luke could have questioned himself before running into the Andor Season 2 character, and she provided some cryptic but reassuring guidance for the young hero (like she did with Andor).

Then, knowing he has a place in this star-faring saga, he rushes into battle, communing with Obi-Wan through the Force, and destroys the Empire's planet-killing secret weapon.

She may also have provided key information about the Force himself, allowing him (inadvertently or not) to tap into the part of his mind that would allow him to talk with Obi-Wan from beyond the grave like he does during the iconic Death Star trench run.

While Andor creator Tony Gilroy made it clear he would not include cameos in his Star Wars series, he never mentioned anything about rewriting the stories of characters we already know.