New Star Wars Movie May Be Missing 2 Expected Mandalorian Characters

It looks as though Star Wars' next movie will be missing these two Mandalorian characters when it comes to screens in 2026. After over half a decade since its last theatrical venture, the galaxy far, far away will return to cinemas next May with the release of The Mandalorian & Grogu. The new film will pick up the characters and stories of the hit Mandalorian Disney+ series and bring them to the big screen for the first time, adapting the Pedro Pascal streaming series for the multiplex.

Several key members of The Mandalorian creative team have been confirmed to be involved in the upcoming blockbuster, including Pascal, his adorable green sidekick Grogu, and director Jon Favreau. However, it will seemingly be missing these two series mainstays, if a new video from their actors is to be believed.

In a new TikTok video (via Star Wars Holocron on X), Bo Katan and The Armorer actors Katee Sackhoff and Emily Swallow seemed to insinuate that they won't be in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

The video, which sees the pair of Star Wars stars going back and forth both in and out of character, follows the pair as they wonder what their MandoVerse characters are up to, following years of no movement on any future appearances for their characters.

"I'm so bored," Swallow posited in her video, lamenting about the time her character, Bo Katan, and Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin "brought all the Mandalorians together" in The Mandalorian Season 3:

"Hey, you remember that time you and Bo and Din Djarin brought all the Mandalorians together, and you guys had that big ol' party? What has been happening since then? Can I get witness? I'm so bored. If only someone would tell me, what am I doing right now? Does anyone have any ideas? I wonder, perhaps I am hanging out with my friend Bo Katan."

Sackhoff replied to this message, doing a similar back and forth between her and her character, asking, "What are Bo Katan and the Armorer doing:"

"I'm so bored. I do with that there was something to do. Oh, Bo, I actually think there's a lot to do. I mean, do you not have any ideas? I mean, you have clearly found a use for your cat. Is it holding your helmet or wearing your helmet? Yeah, you may need some tips. You guys, Bo Katan and The Armorer seem to be really bored. Do you have any ideas of what they could do for fun? Because I am a little concerned about this cat. So, we may need to save it. Give them some ideas. What are Bo Katan and the Armorer doing?"

They paired all of this with a caption that simply said, "Save Bo and The Armorer."

While not an outright confirmation, this seems to indicate the pair of MandoVerse mainstays will not be in the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu, as it looks like both stars have been itching to see what is next for their characters.

The Mandalorian & Grogu comes to theaters on May 22, 2026. Filming on the project has long been wrapped, with post-production actively happening on the project. The latest entry into the MandoVerse (and the first to hit the big screen) will follow Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and his cute force-weilding sidekick, Grogu, as they traverse the cosmos on a new bounty. Pascal is joined by newcomers to the franchise Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White in this sci-fi ensemble.

Will Bo Katan and The Armorer Ever Come Back?

Lucasfilm

It has been more than two years since fans last heard from Bo Katan and The Armorer, and no return for either character is in sight.

This is especially concerning given recent reports that The Mandalorian TV show has no plans to move forward on Disney+, and if The Mandalorian & Grogu movie does not hit, it will mark the end for the Mando characters and world within the Star Wars franchise.

That could mean that if Bo Katan and The Armorer are not in The Mandalorian & Grogu and The Mandalorian & Grogu comes out and does not hit the mark Disney and Lucasfilm have set out for it, then the pair of actors may never return to their Star Wars roles.

Of course, there is always the chance that either of them could pop up in another Mando-adjacent series, like the upcoming second season of Ahsoka, but it seems they have a better chance of appearing if it is in a Mandalorian title proper.

This could be a bit of a disappointment for fans after both characters were given such vital roles in The Mandalorian Season 3, with Bo Katan being crowned the new leader of the Mandalorian home planet, Mandalore.

Many had assumed both these characters would have a long and fruitful future in The Mandalorian franchise, but it seems that may no longer be the case.