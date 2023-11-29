Bo-Katan Actress Expects Ahsoka Crossover In Live-Action (Exclusive)

The Mandalorian’s Katee Sackhoff expects there to be a crossover between Bo-Katan and Ahsoka Tano at some point in the future.

While Bo took back Mandalore, Rosario Dawson’s former Jedi was working with Sabine Wren and Hera to stop new enemies from finding and bringing back Grand Admiral Thrawn from a distant galaxy.

While they failed to do that, the team did get reunited with the exiled Ezra Bridger.

The twist? Well, both Ezra and Thrawn got back to their home galaxy—but Ahsoka and Sabine were left behind Peridea, with no way back.

Has the ship sailed for Ahsoka and Bo-Katan to meet on-screen in live action?

Katee Sackhoff on Crossing Over With Ahsoka

In an exclusive interview with The Mandalorian’s Katee Sackhoff, The Direct’s Russ Milheim was able to talk with the star about the possibility of Bo-Katan and Ahsoka crossing over.

The two characters share a history, after all, having shared some time together defending Mandalore in The Clone Wars Season 7. But does the star think they'll cross paths in live-action?

Sackhoff admitted “[she] can’t imagine they wouldn’t at some point:”

“Yeah. I mean, I can't imagine that they wouldn't at some point. But, you know, again, I have no idea. You know, I have absolutely no idea. They don't tell me anything until I show up at work with my script in hand.”

Bo-Katan also shares a history with Sabine Wren—so what would she think of the Mandalorian Jedi she’s become?:

“... I think that Bo has always worked side by side with the Jedi and the Mandalorian people. And I think that she sees the benefit of the two groups working together. And I think that she would, she would probably think nothing of it other than, 'Wow, that's pretty wonderful. Good for you.'”

While Bo didn’t appear in Ahsoka’s first season, the threats of the series will almost certainly come to Mandalore’s door at some point in the first, namely Grand Admiral Thrawn.

When asked how Sackhoff’s Mandalorian warrior could be of use against Thrawn and his forces, the actress noted that Bo-Katan has “always been incredibly strategic and methodical,” while her people are “a phenomenal military asset:”

“Well, you know, I think that the Mandalorian people have a lot of rebuilding to do. But I think that the Mandalorians have always been a phenomenal military asset. So, you know, I don't know. She's always been incredibly strategic and methodical. So I think that those skills could be useful. But you never know.”

When Might Bo-Katan and Ahsoka Meet Again

With both Bo-Katan and Ahsoka now finally in live action, it would be strange if they never crossed paths again. Though, with Rosario Dawson’s hero stuck in another galaxy, that reunion might have to wait for quite a while.

If Ahsoka does get a Season 2, which seems likely given Dave Filoni’s recent promotion at Lucasfilm, it’s hard to see where Bo-Katan will come into the picture—at least in direct relation to Tano herself.

With Thrawn back in his home galaxy, ready to restore the Empire, Mandalore is surely going to end up in his crosshairs at some point. It would be a safe bet to say that moment will, at the very latest, occur during the big MandoVerse crossover movie, whenever it materializes.

Perhaps those seeds can be sown in both Ahsoka Season 2 and The Mandalorian Season 4 ahead of time. Until then, Bo-Katan and her people on Mandalore have a lot of healing and rebuilding to get to.

The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.