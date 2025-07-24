Ahsoka Season 2's First Photo Reveals Key Change to 1 Major Jedi

One of the biggest Jedi heroes in Ahsoka Season 2 will come back soon with a significant change on Disney+. Ahsoka had no shortage of powerful Jedi as part of its cast when it first began streaming in August 2023 behind Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano. Now, with the show finally returning, fans will have plenty to catch up on and adjust to in new episodes.

Lucasfilm shared a new look at Eman Esfandi's Ezra Bridger from Ahsoka Season 2 at its booth at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. Esfandi brought a fan-favorite hero to Star Wars' live-action adventures for the first time in Ahsoka, embodying the hero first unveiled in Star Wars Rebels. However, after making waves upon his arrival, things will change for the powerful Force-wielder in upcoming 2025 episodes.

Photos taken exclusively for The Direct show a panel of images from Star Wars' live-action and animated shows, including The Clone Wars, The Book of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, and Ahsoka. In the bottom right corner, Eman Esfandi is featured in a new image from Ahsoka Season 2, which is the first official still image from the new season.

Posted on the wall with the caption, "Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka Season 2, coming to Disney+," Esfandi is seen clean-shaven in his return to the small screen as Ezra Bridger. This is a major change from his look in Season 1, which included a large and thick beard on his face for his live-action debut.

Star Wars' Ahsoka series picks up with the titular Ahsoka Tano in live-action following her exit from the Jedi Order in The Clone Wars, as she goes off on her own for a new mission. Alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Hera Syndulla, Natashia Liu Bordizzo's Sabine Wren, and Esfandi's Ezra Bridger (along with flashbacks for Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker), Ahsoka sets off on a quest to Grand Admiral Thrawn, who seeks to reunite the Empire and take down the New Republic. Ahsoka Season 2 is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2026.

What To Expect from Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka Season 2

Eman Esfandi only played a minimal role in Ahsoka Season 1, mainly acting as the MacGuffin for Ahsoka and company due to his being missing at the end of his time in Star Wars Rebels. Only having a short cameo in Episode 1 before his more substantial appearance in the last three episodes, Season 2 should give Esfandi a chance at much more action in his role, complete with his freshly-shaven look.

Most notably, this season will give Esfandi his first chance to use a lightsaber, which Ezra was training to do during his four-season run in Rebels. How Ezra gets thrown into battle is still unknown. Still, looking forward, fans are sure to be ecstatic to see the powerful warrior finally embrace this part of his history from the animated saga.

Also in question is how Ezra gets his hands on a new lightsaber, as his original weapon was passed down to Sabine Wren for her Jedi training with Ahsoka.

However, all things considered, Season 2 already seems set to give Esfandi much more to do this time as he develops his skills as a fighter and leader. Where he goes alongside Ahsoka Tano and the crew is still largely unknown, but once the promotional tour gets going, anticipation is sure to build for what's coming soon.