First Look at Ezra Bridger's Live-Action Actor In Ahsoka (Photos)

Ezra Bridger Ahsoka Star Wars
By Lauren Rouse Posted:

The new trailer for the upcoming live-action Star Wars series Ahsoka revealed a first look at Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger.

First Look at Live-Action Ezra Bridger Revealed

The Ahsoka trailer released at Star Wars Celebration 2023 unveiled a number of animated characters who are making their live-action debut in the Disney+ series, including Ezra Bridger.

ezra bridger ahsoka
Disney+

After a long casting debate, the Star Wars Rebels hero was confirmed to be played by Eman Esfandi in live-action.

ezra bridger ahsoka
Eman Esfandi

A first look at Esfandi's character was spotted in a scene with Natashi Liu Bordizzo's Sabine Wren, who can be seen looking at a hologram of Ezra. 

ezra bridger ahsoka
Disney+

Ezra Bridger's fate was left unknown at the end of Season 4 of Star Wars Rebels after he sacrificed himself to ensure the downfall of Grand Admiral Thrawn. In the finale, Sabine Wren and Ahsoka Tano made a pact to look for him.

ezra bridger star wars
Disney+

