Disney+'s Ahsoka Actor Teases Ezra Bridger Mission In Live-Action Show

An actress from the upcoming Star Wars Disney+ series Ahsoka teased her upcoming mission involving Ezra Bridger.

Even after Eman Esfandi was reported to be cast as the young Jedi in Rosario Dawson's upcoming show, Disney avoided confirming how the character would be showing up. It wasn't until its first teaser trailer that Ezra could actually be seen, albeit briefly, in a hologram being viewed by Sabine Wren.

As for what he'll be up to in the show, that remains a mystery. Odds are it'll likely be directly related to whatever Lars Mikkelsen's Thrawn is up to.

Sabine's Mission With Ezra Bridger

Lucasfilm

While speaking on Entertainment Weekly's Dagobah Dispatch podcast, Ahsoka star Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who plays Sabine Wren, spoke about her character's Ezra Bridger-focused mission.

Bordizzo noted that since Star Wars Rebels, Sabine has "only been thinking about the obligation she has towards her friend," a mission audiences will likely see play out this coming August:

“She’s been through a lot and she’s still a stubborn cookie. But, I think that you find her… at the end of Rebels, she was a huge part of the liberation of Lothal and many regard her as this hero, but she so does not feel that way about herself. She’s only thinking about the obligation she has towards her friend, so she’s got that mission in mind, not her hero status. And she’s got a huge journey to go on with Ahsoka. So we find her at the start of that.”

While speaking with Screen Rant at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year, the actress teased that Sabine has "been through a lot," and the journey her character goes on will be "even deeper" than the one she went on in Rebels:

“She’s been through a lot. And I think that with this series, she really needs to face herself, she needs to face her own demons, she needs to face her internal struggles in order to get to the place she needs to get to. So, she’s changed a lot and I think that the journey that people are going to see is even deeper than the journey she was on in Rebels.”

How Star Wars Rebels' Story Will Continue on Disney+

Star Wars

The involvement of both Ezra Bridger and Thrawn makes it clear to audiences that Ahsoka will be a direct continuation of the plot threads left dangling after Star Wars Rebels finished its run—which may excite many fans.

Previous rumors indicated that Ezra and Thrawn could lead Sabine and Ahsoka to explore an entirely new era of the galaxy.

The trailer also confirmed that Hera Syndulla would be joining the fun, with Mary Elizabeth Winstead bringing her to life. It turns out this older iteration of the hero will be "something of a legend in her own right" amongst the Rebels.

But what are the odds that Zeb Orrelios will be tagging along at some point? One would have to think Lucasfilm gave him a brief cameo in The Mandalorian for some reason.

Ahsoka is set to hit Disney+ this August.